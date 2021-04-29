Apple Watch 6 just dropped to $249 at Amazon

Memorial Day sales are right around the corner, and the biggest e-tailers are already preparing and putting some of the best tech on sale early. We've just spotted a deal that's hard to come by at this time of year, and it's for Apple's latest flagship smartwatch too.

The Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm) is on sale at Amazon for $249 . (Best Buy offers the same price). That’s taking a whole $150 (37%) off its original price of $399, making it the biggest price drop we've seen since last year's Prime Day and Black Friday sales. This particular deal applies only to the (PRODUCT)RED color and includes a free six-month subscription to Apple Fitness Plus. It's one of the best Apple Watch deals ever.

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $249 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $249. Unlike the Series 5, the newer model features blood oxygen sensors, allowing users to monitor their health more closely. The Apple Watch Series 6 comes with a bright Retina display and a six-month subscription to Apple Fitness+. (Best Buy offers the same price).View Deal

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was £379 now £349 @ Very

We're afraid to say that for U.K. readers there isn't a killer Apple Watch 6 deal doing the rounds. But we did see the Apple Watch Series 6 in Gold being sold for £30 less, which isn't a bad saving. View Deal

With the Apple Fitness Plus included, you can easily sync your health information to your favorite Apple devices in real-time and access a variety of workout videos.

The Apple Watch Series 6 has earned the sweet number one spot in our roundup of best smartwatches, and it's easy to see why. As covered in Apple Watch Series 6 review , the Series 6 makes a perfect choice for both fitness newbies and pros alike.

The smartwatch retains the bright Always-On Retina display and sleek aesthetic of Series 5 all the while adding features that fitness enthusiasts are bound to love, including ECG and blood oxygen monitors to track your health more closely.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is available in a variety of colors, much like Apple’s latest line of iPhones . And although its 18-hour battery life could use some improvement, you can still take advantage of sleep tracking by fully charging it in just 90 minutes during the day.

The Apple Watch Series 6 (PRODUCT)RED is a part of Apple’s limited edition products, made in partnership with (RED). That partnership sees part of the proceeds from the (PRODUCT)RED product line go towards Global Fund’s COVID‑19 Response and lifesaving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.

All-in-all, these types of savings on the Apple Watch Series 6 are exceptionally rare, so act fast while the stock lasts. And in case you wanted to check out more options on Apple's other products, make sure to check out our best Apple deals page for more guidance.