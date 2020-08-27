Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 are imminent — here’s the proof

The Apple Watch 6 could be launching very soon, and there’ll be eight models to choose from. And it’ll be joined by seven new iPads.

At least that’s what French publication Consomac (flagged by MacRumors) believes going by eight Apple Watch and seven iPad filings made to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). These filing point towards a new Apple Watch on its way, with a suite of model options, as well as upgraded and new iPads.

Given we’ve heard a slew of leaks around the Apple Watch 6, we expect the smartwatches in this filing to be the sixth-generation Apple Watch.

It’s expected to come with a new design that ditches the Digital Crown in favor of an optical sensor, as well as improved specs, and better health and wellness monitoring features such as improved fall detection. Blood oxygen monitoring was expected, but that might not make it into the Apple Watch 6 according to the latest rumors.

Eight listed models of a next-generation Apple Watch would suggest the Apple Watch 6 will come in two sizes and a variety of finishes, much like it has in the past. There’s even a chance that the ridiculously expensive gold Apple Watch Edition could make a return .

As for the iPads, that’s a little more tricky to figure out. Regular Apple tech tipster Jon Prosser reckons Apple will reveal a refreshed standard iPad and the iPad Air 4. But we’ve heard rumors that a new iPad Air won’t be revealed until 2021 . However, both tablets are looking a little long-in-the-tooth compared to the iPad Pro 2020 , so they could do with a proper redesign.

Incoming...Apple Watch Series 6I also expect iPad (2020) and iPad Air (2020) https://t.co/9umqJqSzwq pic.twitter.com/quqalC6AlhAugust 26, 2020

We’re expecting the iPad Air 4 to come with a design that’s closer to the iPad Pro and potentially sport a USB-C port for use with external peripherals, as well as an upgraded chipset. We’ve not sure what to expect from a new standard iPad, but a redesign and boosted specs would certainly be appreciated.

Apple is slated to reveal all these devices in September, likely at the same time it unveils the iPhone 12 . But with chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Apple's schedule looks a little skewed compared to other years, with some tipsters claiming the Apple Watch will be announced early via a press release. We'll have to wait and see what September brings.