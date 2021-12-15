Amazon PS5 restock likely before Christmas — everything you need to know

Your chances of scoring a PS5 in time for Christmas are pretty slim. However, you could score PS5 restock before the year ends — if you're a Prime member.

The Amazon PS5 product page now states that "Amazon Prime customers will be given priority access to the PlayStation 5 through 12/31." (You'll need to sign into your Prime account to see the note). Unfortunately, it doesn't say when the PS5 could come back into stock, but it's a glimmer of hope for the millions of Prime members out there. Console tracker Wario64 was the first to report about the potential future drop.

PS5: $499 @ Amazon PS5: $499 @ Amazon

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive.

PS5 Digital: $399 @ Amazon PS5 Digital: $399 @ Amazon

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

The last time that Amazon added this note to the PS5's product page was just before their Black Friday restock, which actually occurred on the Saturday after Black Friday. It's anyone's guess when Amazon will restock, but the retailer is known for randomly dropping stock with little to no heads up. Unfortunately, there restocks are also known for selling out fast.

How to get early access to Amazon PS5 restock

Getting early access to Amazon PS5 restocks is pretty simple: sign up for Amazon Prime. For $12.99 a month ($119 annually) you'll get a range of benefits including free shipping and access to the Prime Video streaming service not to mention the all-important priority access to the next PS5 restock. You can sign up below, and there’s even a 30-day free trial of the service available so it won’t cost you anything.

Amazon Prime: for $119/year Amazon Prime: for $119/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video and Prime Music.

How to buy a PS5 at Amazon

There isn’t a guaranteed formula for success when it comes to securing a PS5 during an Amazon restock, but there are a few things you can do to tip the odds in your favor.

Firstly, make sure you have an Amazon account set up ahead of time with your address information and payment details pre-saved. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle, once you’ve managed that it’s a race to complete check out. If you’re stuck entering your card number and zip code, odds are the console will sell out while you’re typing away.

There is a slightly odd Amazon trick that has been proven to make checking out with a PS5 easier. By placing the console in your wish list ahead of time when it is restocked you can add to your cart from there. This allows you to bypass the listing page, which practically always crashes due to overwhelming traffic.

Using this trick you can typically get stock in your basket the minute the restock is live, and that gives you a pretty sizeable advantage over the people who are stuck trying to refresh the actual PS5 listing page in hopes of getting it to work.

Just make sure you have the PS5 in your wish list ahead of time, as you can still add it even when the console is sold out. Do this well before the restock happens in order to make use of this trick. Trying to add the console to your wish list during a stock drop will usually lead to the website spinning out an error message.

We tested this method ourselves during an Xbox Series X restock and can confirm that it does in fact work. We managed to get the Series X in our basket four times, whereas we couldn’t get the console in our basket once through the listing page as it kept crashing.

Also, make sure to keep our guide on PS5 restock bookmarked, as we’ll update it with any additional information on the latest Amazon PS5 restock the minute we get it.

