Amazon Prime Day Deal: Kindle Paperwhite Up to $50 Off

When Amazon one-upped itself by introducing the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite, they brought big upgrades to an already-great e-reader. This Prime Day, you're able to get one (plus three free months of Kindle Unlimited and a $5 e-book credit) for up to $50 off the original price.

Kindle Paperwhite: Starting at $84.99 @ Amazon

The 2018 Kindle Paperwhite (plus a special Kindle Unlimited free trial offer) is perfect for replacing an older e-reader or trying an Amazon Kindle for the first time. With its long battery life and waterproof shell, the Paperwhite can keep up with your adventures both in and out of the book pages. Plus, up to $50 savings make this a solid Prime Day bargain. View Deal

With water-resistance and a flush-to-screen display, the Kindle Paperwhite is one of the most impressive e-readers available. When we tested it out in our Kindle Paperwhite review, we found it easy-to-use and capable of keeping up with the biggest bookworms.

But why don't you try it out for yourself? Today for as low as $84.99, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage, plus start a free three-month of Kindle Unlimited and $5 off your first e-book purchase. The first three months of access to over a million Kindle titles usually costs $30, making this Prime Day deal even better.