What is the Saatva Solaire mattress and should you buy it in Presidents’ Day sales?

The Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress is the brand's only smart bed, and it's highly sought-after for its 50 different levels of firmness. The Solaire can be controlled with an included remote control, enabling you to customise the firmness level with a click of a button, but is it worth the money and should you buy it in the Presidents' Day sales?

Saatva, of course, is the brand behind our number one recommendation for the best mattress for all sleepers, the Saatva Classic. While the Saatva Solaire is technically considered an airbed (it uses vulcanized air chambers to adjust the firmness), we consider this one of the top smart mattresses on the market. It suits for all sleeping positions and couples thanks to individual sides and no motion transfer.

However, the Saatva Solaire does not come cheap, with a full retail starting price of $3,295, so it's good to know whether this is the right choice for you before you buy. Currently, you can save up to $500 on the Solaire at Saatv and get free old mattress removal, with queen down to $4,095 (was $4,495). Here, we'll look take a look at the Saatva Solaire's pros and cons, and whether it's worth buying in this month's Presidents' Day mattress sales.

Saatva Solaire Mattress: Overview

Pros Great for couples

50 firmness levels

Great for back pain

One-year trial Cons Very expensive

Not technically a smart bed

Dual firmness only for Queen size and up

If you're looking for a bed with more customizable comfort levels than pretty much any other mattress, the Saatva Solaire is the ideal choice for you. The adjustable airbed is 13" high and made from Talalay latex and memory foam, for a cool and comfortable sleep. It has over 50 firmness settings, ranging from a marshmallow-soft 3/10 to a supportively firm 7/10, which you can adjust using a remote control. The ultimate perk is the ability to have different firmness levels on each side, so you and your partner can enjoy your own individual comfort setting.

With these great features come some drawbacks, and one of the biggest is the price. The MSRP of the Saatva Solaire ranges from $3,295 to $5,995, so it doesn't come cheap (even in the Saatva mattress sales). That said, it does come with some generous extras such as a 1-year mattress trial and a lifetime warranty.

Another disadvantage is that the ability to adjust the respective firmness on both sides is only available in queen size and up, meaning you won't be able to get dual-sided firmness if you and your partner sleep in a full-size mattress.

Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress: from $3,295 $2,945 at Saatva

Over the last month Saatva has knocked $250 off all sizes of the Saatva Solaire, which brought a queen size down to $4,245. Right now, Saatva are holding an early bird Presidents' Day sale that knocks up to $600 off their mattress range. The current deal means you'll get $400 off a queen, bringing it down from $4,945 to $4,095. this deal is similar to their Black Friday sale, which also knocked $400 off a queen. However, at that time, the MSRP was lower at $3,745, meaning you'll get a queen Solaire for $3,345.

The Saatva Solaire Mattress: Prices & trial

(Image credit: Saatva)

This is the most expensive mattress manufactured Saatva, a luxe brand, so even the discounted prices are going to be high. The Saatva Classic, our pick for the best hybrid mattress, is much more budget-friendly in comparison (our Saatva Classic Mattress review puts in the lower end of the premium bracket). Here's the price for each size:

Twin XL: $3,295

Full: $4,095

Queen: $4,495

King: $5,295

Split King: $6,590

Cal King: $5,295

Split Cal King: $6,590

Upper-Flex Queen: $5,195

Upper Flex King: $5,995

For the last two months, Saatva has knocked $250 off the larger sizes of the Saatva Solaire, a mainstay discount since Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, Saatva has now introduced an early bird Presidents' Day sale, which knocks up to $500 off the adjustable bed. A queen size is now $400 off, knocking it down to $4,095.

This price drop is the same discount we saw during Black Friday, but prices were much cheaper then thanks to a lower MSRP. Since then, the MSRP of a queen has grown by $750. While the MSRP rise is a minus, the benefits remain generous: a 1-year sleep trial, lifetime warranty, free white glove delivery and free returns.

Saatva Solaire mattress: Design & materials

Features a quilted 3" Euro pillow top for a supportive sleep surface

Gel infused memory foam and 1” layer of five-zone natural latex for pressure relief

50 remote-controlled air chamber firmness settings on both sides

The Saatva Solaire is a low-tech smart airbed, with vulcanized air chambers on both sides (in queen size and up) so you can adjust the firmness setting for precise, customized comfort. The air inflator is controlled by a remote control, and there's no need to hook the bed up to a smart device or download an app. The bed features a quilted 3" Euro Top designed to support the lumbar (lower back) zone and prevent and ease back pain.

Materials used include 2" layer of gel-infused memory foam, to provide both pressure relief and a cooler night's sleep, and a 1” layer of five-zone natural Talalay latex for lumbar support.

Adjusting the firmness is easy thanks to a provided remote control, which allows you to change the air chamber setting until it reaches your desired firmness, with a memory mode saving your preferred setting. This low-tech intuitive operation is a huge plus for the less tech-savvy, but those who want a smart bed with advanced high-tech features may be disappointed.

Should you buy the Saatva Solaire Mattress?

Buy the Saatva Solaire if...

✅You share a bed with someone who has different sleep needs. A queen size and up allows you to adjust the firmness to different levels on both sides of the bed, and the air chambers also reduce motion transfer, perfect if your partner is a restless sleeper or operates on a different schedule.

✅You suffer from back pain: Not only can you tailor the mattress to suit your sleep position and build, but the mattress also comes with pressure-relieving memory foam and a quilted Euro top to support your lumbar zone.

✅You're looking for a simple, intuitive smart bed. If you want an adjustable smart mattress, but don't consider yourself to be tech savvy, this remote-controlled bed will be simple to operate.

Don't buy the Saatva Solaire if...

❌ You want a high-tech smart mattress: If you need a smart bed with all the high-tech bells and whistles, from fitness trackers to built-in thermal alarms, this simple remote-controlled bed is not for you.

❌ You're on a tight budget: This mattress is the most expensive Saatva model, and is a luxury buy even when discounted.

❌ You want a bed smaller than a Queen size: To take advantage of the dual-sided firmness setting, you need to buy a queen size and up. This isn't a deal-breaker if you're a solo sleeper, but couples who share a full size bed will miss out on this feature.

The bottom line

Overall, if you suffer from back pain or need a bed that will suit both you and your partner's different sleep needs, then this bed is worth looking at if you have the budget. While the MSRP is now higher and so prices will never be as low as they were last year, the early bird Presidents' Day sale is a good time to buy after a recent underwhelming discount of $250 off.

The Saatva Solaire: Alternatives