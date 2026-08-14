Huge Blink sale live at Best Buy: here's the deals I'd buy from $21

Blink makes some of the best home security cameras on the market. They're priced affordably, offer good performance, and they're easy to operate. We recommend them at full price and even more so when they're on sale.

Well, I have good news because Best Buy has select Blink video cameras on sale from $21. The sale includes the current-generation of 2K+ cameras. Some of the units include a Sync Module, which is the system hub that helps you build out your Blink whole-home system, supporting up to 10 devices. If you're ready to build your home security system, here are my top picks below.

Best Blink Deals

Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $21 at Best Buy The Blink Mini 2K+ debuted in 2025 and offers higher resolution (2560 x 1440) than its predecessor for indoor monitoring. It offers up to 4x zoom, night color vision and a 138-degree field of view. It can also be paired with the Blink Arc mount accessory for a wider scope.

Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+: was $79 now $47 at Best Buy The current-generation Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ works on just three AA batteries. It offers a weather-resistant IP65 design and records 2K video with Night Vision and audio. Because it's wireless, it's easy to set up. A Sync Module Core is included.