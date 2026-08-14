Huge Blink sale live at Best Buy: here's the deals I'd buy from $21
Save big on the latest 2K Blink devices
Blink makes some of the best home security cameras on the market. They're priced affordably, offer good performance, and they're easy to operate. We recommend them at full price and even more so when they're on sale.
Well, I have good news because Best Buy has select Blink video cameras on sale from $21. The sale includes the current-generation of 2K+ cameras. Some of the units include a Sync Module, which is the system hub that helps you build out your Blink whole-home system, supporting up to 10 devices. If you're ready to build your home security system, here are my top picks below.
Quick Links
- Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $21
- Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+: was $49 now $29
- Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ w/ Sync Module: was $79 now $47
- Blink Outdoor 2K+: was $99 now $54
Best Blink Deals
The Blink Mini 2K+ debuted in 2025 and offers higher resolution (2560 x 1440) than its predecessor for indoor monitoring. It offers up to 4x zoom, night color vision and a 138-degree field of view. It can also be paired with the Blink Arc mount accessory for a wider scope.
The Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ is our new winner for the best video doorbell on a budget. This model is wired, but still offers the same great performance. You get sharp 2K video, enhanced audio, Night Vision, and IP65 weather resistance.
The current-generation Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ works on just three AA batteries. It offers a weather-resistant IP65 design and records 2K video with Night Vision and audio. Because it's wireless, it's easy to set up. A Sync Module Core is included.
The Blink Outdoor 2K+ is Amazon's newest outdoor security camera. Unlike its predecessor, it now records in 2K video resolution and lets you store video locally (or in the cloud). It offers color vision in low light and it features two-way audio with noise cancellation. With an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately), you'll also receive smart notifications for person and vehicle detection.
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As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
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