You probably skipped this Netflix thriller. I almost did, but now I can't stop thinking about it

Imagine waking up behind your best friend's eyes, staring across the room at your own body. That unsettling "what if" is the premise of "It's What's Inside," and it might be the most overlooked thriller sitting on Netflix right now. It made plenty of noise on the festival circuit when it debuted in 2024, but after landing on Netflix, it promptly got buried under everything else in the queue.

That's a shame, because writer-director Greg Jardin's feature debut is one of the sharpest, strangest things — pun intended — that the platform has added in ages. It’s a body-swap mystery that turns a pre-wedding reunion into a neon-soaked head trip.

The cast is stacked with familiar faces, including Brittany O'Grady ("The White Lotus"), Alycia Debnam-Carey ("Fear the Walking Dead"), and Gavin Leatherwood ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"). Best of all, you don't have to go hunting for it: it's streaming right now on Netflix. Check it out today so you can be the first in your friend group to brag about finding it. You're totally welcome.

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What is 'It's What's Inside' about?

Eight years after they were last together, a group of college friends reunites at the estate of groom-to-be Reuben (Devon Terrell) the night before his wedding. The crew includes anxious Shelby (Brittany O'Grady) and her thoughtless boyfriend Cyrus (James Morosini), influencer Nikki (Alycia Debnam-Carey), trust-fund kid Dennis (Gavin Leatherwood), artist Brooke (Reina Hardesty), and free-spirited Maya (Nina Bloomgarden).

It’s What’s Inside | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Things get dicey when Forbes (David Thompson) crashes the party; he's an estranged friend no one has seen since a college scandal got him expelled. He arrives carrying a mysterious suitcase containing a device that allows the group to swap consciousnesses. What starts as an innocent party game ("guess who's inside who?") quickly spirals into something much, much darker.

Jardin color-codes and tracks the swaps just enough to help you keep up, but the film is at its most fun when you're completely confused about who is actually who. As the night wears on and everyone stops trusting their own reality, the game begins to feel like a high-stakes hostage situation. Who is really driving each body? And what happens to the people who don't make it back into their own?

Why I recommend streaming 'It's What's Inside'

(Image credit: Netflix)

Most of us have looked at someone else’s life—the prettier one, the richer one, the one who seems to have it all figured out—and wondered what it would be like to trade places. "It's What's Inside" gives its characters the chance to climb inside the exact person they envy most, but it doesn't play out the way any of them expect.

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Jardin has noted that the body-swapping is really a metaphor for the curated versions of ourselves we perform online. That might sound heavy, but the movie plays most of its themes for deliciously uncomfortable comedy, keeping you delightfully off-balance as you try to piece together what's actually happening.

It's also one of the best-looking movies Netflix has released recently. Drenched in vivid neon hues, it feels closer to a sleek nightclub experience or a high-concept video game than a standard horror film. Because it actively rewards your full attention, it’s far from a background "fold the laundry" or "scroll on your phone" watch.

"It's What's Inside" is a stylish, mean, and clever little thriller about how well we really know the people we love—and how much we'd change about ourselves if given the chance. If you're looking for something genuinely original for your next movie night, give this one a spin.

Stream "It's What's Inside" on Netflix

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