Level up your new Pixel 11 Pro Fold with these 15 essential cases and accessories

Google's new Pixel 11 range has been revealed – a family of four feature-packed new smartphones that elevate the Pixel range to new levels. Personally, I'm eyeing up the new Pixel 11 Pro Fold for its durable new hinge design and excellent 48MP camera.

Smartphones are expensive, though, and if you're anything like me you'll already be thinking about how you can keep yours in perfect condition. That's why I've put together this collection of some of the best Pixel 11 Pro Fold cases that are available now. I've singled out official cases from Google, as well as some of my favorite designs from other brands, too. I've also thrown in a few essential accessories, like the now iconic Ringstand, so you can fully kit your new smartphone out.

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