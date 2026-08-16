I’m a laptop reviewer — 12 essential back-to-school laptop accessories under $50 I recommend

The best laptops are a student’s most important ally, especially now during the back-to-school season. Though you can certainly make do with a laptop out of the box, you can make your notebook even more productive with the right accessories. Best of all, you don’t have to break the bank to get everything you’d need.

I haven’t been inside a classroom in decades, but I review laptops for a living and know the best items to recommend. This includes things like laptop stands, USB hubs, privacy screens, wireless peripherals, and more. Best of all, you can nab everything I’ve listed below for under $50 each, as being a student can already be pretty expensive.

To that end, here are the 12 best laptop accessories I recommend right now. I've also included the two best budget laptops to get right now. Also, check out our Ultimate Back-to-School Guide 2026 for more deals. Okay, let's dive in!

The two best budget laptops

If you're looking for an excellent budget laptop, the MacBook Neo and new Dell XPS 13 (2026) are both available starting at $699. So whether you're a macOS or Windows user, you won't be stuck with a subpar machine for school!

Dell XPS 13 (2026): $699 at Dell The new Dell XPS 13 is a fantastic back-to-school laptop. This model has a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge 2.5K touch display, an Intel Core Series 3 "Wildcat Lake" CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's wrapped in an aluminum design that's just 0.5 inches thick and weighs 2.2 pounds. Read more Read less ▼

Apple 13" MacBook Neo: was $699 now $689 at Amazon The MacBook Neo is Apple's most affordable Mac. The $699 laptop sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, an A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add Touch ID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $799. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. Read more Read less ▼

12 back-to-school laptop accessories

Lamicall Adjustable Laptop Stand: was $35 now $29 at Amazon Lamicall's laptop stand is the best overall because it offers plenty of height and angle adjustments, a built-in heat vent design, and large rubber grips with plenty of friction to keep your laptop steady while typing. Plus, it’s foldable. Read more Read less ▼

Logitech Signature M650: was $39 now $30 at Amazon Perfect for casual clickers or those who don’t need to fork out for specialized ergonomic mice, the Logitech Signature M650 is a great all-rounder with two connection options and customizable shortcuts. However, it may not be comfortable enough for long term professional use. Read more Read less ▼

INIU Laptop Power Bank: was $50 now $42 at Amazon This power bank delivers up to 65W high-speed charging for two devices at once. The 20,000mAh power bank packs INIU's high-density TinyCell and groundbreaking HyperStack technology, which is perfect if you don't like traveling with heavy bricks. Read more Read less ▼

LapGear Lap Desk: was $49 now $39 at Amazon The LapGear lap desk lets you keep up with your schoolwork from the comfort of your couch, bed, or anywhere else. It fits most 15.6-inch laptops and includes a cushioned wrist rest, a built-in mouse pad, and a phone slot. The dual-bolster microbead cushion keeps things cool and stable, while the lightweight design and carry handle make it easy to move around your dorm room. Read more Read less ▼

Havit Laptop Cooling Pad: was $34 now $25 at Amazon Keep your laptop running cool with this slim, portable cooling pad from Havit. Three large 110mm fans deliver strong airflow at low noise levels while the metal mesh surface provides a stable, wear-resistant platform. Adjustable height settings improve ergonomics for typing or viewing, and extra USB ports add convenience. It's also thin and light enough to travel with easily. Read more Read less ▼

SightPro Magnetic Magnetic Laptop Privacy Screen: $34 at Amazon Keep prying eyes off your screen with this magnetic privacy filter. You won't need adhesives, as you can simply snap it along the top of compatible 16-inch (16:10) laptops. Anyone viewing from the side will see only a black screen, while you get a clear, straight-on, glare-free view. This also comes with magnetic stickers, a webcam cover, a storage folder, and a cleaning cloth. Read more Read less ▼

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack: was $33 now $18 at Amazon This slim, sturdy backpack fits a 15.6-inch laptop and your peripherals. Multiple compartments keep chargers, notebooks, and accessories organized, while padded straps and a luggage strap make commuting or travel more comfortable. Side mesh pockets handle water bottles or umbrellas. Read more Read less ▼

Keychron B35 Wireless Keyboard: $39 at Amazon The Keychron B35 is a big step up from a standard laptop keyboard. This model has a 96% layout with a numpad and tall switches, plus connectivity via Bluetooth (up to three devices) or the included 2.4GHz dongle. Its battery is rated for 320 hours, and the keyboard is compatible with Mac or Windows. Read more Read less ▼

Mosiso Laptop Sleeve: was $14 now $13 at Amazon Keep your laptop safe with this slim, water-repellent polyester sleeve from Mosiso. The soft fleece lining and foam padding absorb shocks and prevent scratches, while the front vertical pocket holds a charger, mouse, or other accessories. Read more Read less ▼

MNN Portable Monitor: was $49 now $44 at Amazon This MNN portable monitor lets you have a dual-screen setup wherever you are. One USB-C cable handles both power and video, and it also supports HDMI. Built-in speakers, a smart cover that doubles as a stand, and eye-care features make it great for schoolwork or even gaming. Under an inch thick and around 1.5 lbs, it slips easily into a bag. Read more Read less ▼

Acer USB-C Docking Station: was $47 now $36 at Amazon This Acer USB-C docking station gives your laptop more versatility. You can connect external monitors, peripherals, and card readers. This docking station is perfect for multitasking at a desk or creating a clean dual-screen setup without cable clutter. Read more Read less ▼

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