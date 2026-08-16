Pixel Watch 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 — 5 key differences you need to know
Here's how the two Android wearables compare head-to-head
The Google Pixel Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 arrived mere weeks apart, and I can already tell there’s a good chance one or both will end up in our list of the best Android smartwatches of 2026.
As I work toward completing reviews of each, I thought it might be helpful to call out the five biggest differences between the Google Pixel Watch 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, two fairly evenly spec'd full-feature smartwatches with lots in common.
In addition to improved GPS tracking accuracy for outdoor workouts and faster/more efficient processing power, the Pixel Watch 5 supports three unique new wellness tools: Breathing Emergency Detection — which works similarly to Loss of Pulse Detection — Blood Pressure Trends, and Insulin Resistance Trends.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 represents a minor upgrade over its predecessor, with the same overall design, screen brightness, and size options. Under the hood, it boasts a faster processor and better battery life; however, the biggest upgrades come in the form of new health and fitness tracking tools.
Pixel Watch 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 9: key differences
Price
Both Samsung and Google upped their pricing compared to last year’s models. While 2025’s Galaxy Watch 8 started at $349, the new Galaxy Watch 9 starts at $379.
Likewise, 2025’s Pixel Watch 4 started at $349, but the Pixel Watch 5 now starts at $399. If you’re looking to save some money, you can always go with an older model, as they’re pretty similar to the latest crop.
However, if you’re more of a “latest model or bust” kind of person, the Galaxy Watch 9 is ultimately the (slightly) better value compared to the Pixel Watch 5.
Case design
The Pixel Watch 5, like those before it, is a perfect circle. Available in 41mm or 45mm, the case is primarily constructed of aluminium and boasts a 50-meter water resistance rating.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 case is more of a squarish-circle (Samsung calls it a “cushion” case), a design update introduced with last year’s model. Users can choose 40mm or 44mm, and like the Pixel Watch 5, water resistance is 50 meters.
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In terms of construction, the Galaxy Watch boasts a mix of aluminium and composite materials. That said, durability-wise so far, the two feel equally well-built.
Screen design
On paper, it may seem like the Pixel Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 9 have fairly comparable screens, and in terms of brightness and panel size, that’s pretty much true. The 41mm Pixel Watch 5 has a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen while the 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 has a 1.34-inch AMOLED.
The bigger Pixel Watch 5, meanwhile, has a 1.4-inch AMOLED compared to a 1.47-inch panel for the larger Galaxy Watch 9. Max brightness is 3,000 nits across the board, enough for easy viewing in direct sunlight, but that’s where the similarities end.
While the Galaxy Watch 9’s glass is completely flat and surrounded by a thick recessed bezel, the Pixel Watch 5 screen is domed with some slight distortion around the edges and a much smaller bezel.
Which is better? That’s truly a matter of personal preference, but I will say this: the Pixel Watch screen does take a little getting used to. On the other hand, it’s also reminiscent of the domed acrylic crystals of some of my favorite classic mechanical watches, like the Omega Speedmaster, which makes the horology nerd in me smile.
Safety features
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Google Pixel Watch 5 each support basic safety features like fall detection and emergency SOS. However, each device offers some safety features not found on the other.
For example, only the Galaxy Watch 9 offers FDA-cleared sleep apnea detection. On the other wrist, only the Pixel Watch 5 supports Loss of Pulse Detection and Google’s new Breathing Emergency Detection feature, both of which can send for help when triggered, similar to fall/cash detection.
Personalized fitness and training tools
Finally, both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Google Pixel Watch 5 are bursting with features to help you improve your physical fitness, including personalized training plans and AI-backed coaching.
However, Samsung’s are free — though you need a Samsung phone to unlock them — while Google’s are paywalled behind the brand’s Google Health Premium plan, which is $10 a month or $100 for the year.
Stay tuned for more comparisons between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Google Pixel Watch 5 as I work on complete reviews of both.
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Dan Bracaglia is the Tom’s Guide editorial lead for all things smartwatches, fitness trackers and outdoor gear. With 15 years of experience as a consumer technology journalist testing everything from Oura Rings to instant cameras, Dan is deeply passionate about helping readers save money and make informed purchasing decisions. In the past year alone, Dan has assessed major product releases from the likes of Apple, Garmin, Google, Samsung, Polar and many others.
An avid outdoor adventurer, Dan is based in the U.S. Pacific Northwest where he takes advantage of the beautiful surroundings every chance he gets. A lover of kayaking, hiking, swimming, biking, snowboarding and exploring, he also makes every effort to combine his day job with his passions. When not assessing the sleep tracking and heart rate accuracy of the latest tach gadgets, you can find him photographing Seattle’s vibrant underground music community.
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