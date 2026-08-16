Pixel Watch 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 — 5 key differences you need to know

The Google Pixel Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 arrived mere weeks apart, and I can already tell there’s a good chance one or both will end up in our list of the best Android smartwatches of 2026.

As I work toward completing reviews of each, I thought it might be helpful to call out the five biggest differences between the Google Pixel Watch 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, two fairly evenly spec'd full-feature smartwatches with lots in common.

Pixel Watch 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 9: key differences

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Price

Both Samsung and Google upped their pricing compared to last year’s models. While 2025’s Galaxy Watch 8 started at $349, the new Galaxy Watch 9 starts at $379.

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Likewise, 2025’s Pixel Watch 4 started at $349, but the Pixel Watch 5 now starts at $399. If you’re looking to save some money, you can always go with an older model, as they’re pretty similar to the latest crop.

However, if you’re more of a “latest model or bust” kind of person, the Galaxy Watch 9 is ultimately the (slightly) better value compared to the Pixel Watch 5.

Case design

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

The Pixel Watch 5, like those before it, is a perfect circle. Available in 41mm or 45mm, the case is primarily constructed of aluminium and boasts a 50-meter water resistance rating.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 case is more of a squarish-circle (Samsung calls it a “cushion” case), a design update introduced with last year’s model. Users can choose 40mm or 44mm, and like the Pixel Watch 5, water resistance is 50 meters.

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In terms of construction, the Galaxy Watch boasts a mix of aluminium and composite materials. That said, durability-wise so far, the two feel equally well-built.

Screen design

(Image credit: John Velasco/Tom's Guide)

On paper, it may seem like the Pixel Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 9 have fairly comparable screens, and in terms of brightness and panel size, that’s pretty much true. The 41mm Pixel Watch 5 has a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen while the 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 has a 1.34-inch AMOLED.

The bigger Pixel Watch 5, meanwhile, has a 1.4-inch AMOLED compared to a 1.47-inch panel for the larger Galaxy Watch 9. Max brightness is 3,000 nits across the board, enough for easy viewing in direct sunlight, but that’s where the similarities end.

While the Galaxy Watch 9’s glass is completely flat and surrounded by a thick recessed bezel, the Pixel Watch 5 screen is domed with some slight distortion around the edges and a much smaller bezel.

Which is better? That’s truly a matter of personal preference, but I will say this: the Pixel Watch screen does take a little getting used to. On the other hand, it’s also reminiscent of the domed acrylic crystals of some of my favorite classic mechanical watches, like the Omega Speedmaster, which makes the horology nerd in me smile.

Safety features

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Google Pixel Watch 5 each support basic safety features like fall detection and emergency SOS. However, each device offers some safety features not found on the other.

For example, only the Galaxy Watch 9 offers FDA-cleared sleep apnea detection. On the other wrist, only the Pixel Watch 5 supports Loss of Pulse Detection and Google’s new Breathing Emergency Detection feature, both of which can send for help when triggered, similar to fall/cash detection.

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Finally, both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Google Pixel Watch 5 are bursting with features to help you improve your physical fitness, including personalized training plans and AI-backed coaching.

However, Samsung’s are free — though you need a Samsung phone to unlock them — while Google’s are paywalled behind the brand’s Google Health Premium plan, which is $10 a month or $100 for the year.

Stay tuned for more comparisons between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Google Pixel Watch 5 as I work on complete reviews of both.

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