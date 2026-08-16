These are the 9 Garmin watch deals I’d shop on Amazon right now — starting at $129
These sporty and sleek smartwatches are nearly half off
If you’ve been eyeing a Garmin smartwatch, there’s a good reason to check Amazon before paying full price. The retailer is currently offering massive discounts on some of the best Garmin watches.
Whether you're hoping to take a closer look at your health or upgrade your running gear to track steps, miles and more, I've rounded up Garmin smartwatch deals starting at just $129, meaning now is the perfect opportunity to make the switch.
From rugged adventure watches to a sleek smartwatches (and everything in between), the Garmin sale on Amazon is way too good to ignore. Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite picks from the sale.
Quick Links
- Shop the full Garmin sale
- Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $129
- Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299 now $194
- Garmin Forerunner 165: was $249 now $221
- Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar: was $449 now $279
- Garmin Epix Pro: was $1,099 now $659
- Garmin Venu X1: was $799 now $699
Best Garmin Deals
This is the Garmin to get if you're buying a running watch for the first time. It offers a bright screen, easy to read stats, and long battery life. You'll also have access to PacePro suggested workouts, which is like having a running coach on your wrist. In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we said this watch was like having an expert coach on your wrist.
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The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a comprehensive fitness tracker that comes in at an affordable price. In our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review, we loved this device's gorgeous AMOLED display, access to multitude of sports apps and its advanced health stats like sleep and stress coaching.
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This sporty mid-range watch is a great training companion with a bright AMOLED display, onboard GPS, advanced heart health monitoring, sleep tracking and tons of tools for training. It also has a SpO2 sensor, 11-day battery life and water resistance up to 50 meters. Check out our Garmin Forerunner 165 review for the full lowdown.
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If you want your kids to stay connected, but don't want to get them a smartphone — the Garmin Bounce 2 is perfect. It's equipped with LTE support and offers real-time location tracking, two-way calling and voice messages. It'll also keep track of your kids activity, whether they're running, biking or swimming.
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The Garmin Instinct Crossover is a hybrid between a traditional watch and a smartwatch, with mechanical timekeeping and a digital display. You'll get access to smart features like GPS and NFC for payments, as well as incredible 70 day battery life thanks to the solar panel.
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The rugged Instinct 2X Solar is built for adventure, with features like dual-band GPS tracking and a built-in flashlight helping you enjoy the great outdoors. It also has solar panels on the front to stretch the already impressive battery life even further in sunny conditions, and comes in a range of eye-catching colors.
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The Garmin Epix 2 is currently on sale for 48% off The watch comes in three different colorways, but it’s the white titanium design on the silver band that is the cheapest.
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This deal is on the 51mm Garmin Epix Pro, the largest model in the range. It also has the longest battery life. It's considerably cheaper than the newer Fenix 8, and having tested both, our Fitness Editor says the Epix Pro has all the same key sports tracking and training analysis features you really need, so this deal is worth considering.
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The Garmin Venu X1 is the best Garmin smartwatch and the brand's closest model to an Apple Watch Series 11. Not only does it have many of Garmin's headiest tracking features and training tools, but it also boasts NFC mobile payments, offline music storage, and an ultra-light AMOLED display, all packed into the brand's thinnest-ever model.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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