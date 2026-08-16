If you’ve been eyeing a Garmin smartwatch, there’s a good reason to check Amazon before paying full price. The retailer is currently offering massive discounts on some of the best Garmin watches.

Whether you're hoping to take a closer look at your health or upgrade your running gear to track steps, miles and more, I've rounded up Garmin smartwatch deals starting at just $129, meaning now is the perfect opportunity to make the switch.

From rugged adventure watches to a sleek smartwatches (and everything in between), the Garmin sale on Amazon is way too good to ignore. Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite picks from the sale.

Best Garmin Deals

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $129 at Amazon This is the Garmin to get if you're buying a running watch for the first time. It offers a bright screen, easy to read stats, and long battery life. You'll also have access to PacePro suggested workouts, which is like having a running coach on your wrist. In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we said this watch was like having an expert coach on your wrist. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299 now $194 at Amazon The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a comprehensive fitness tracker that comes in at an affordable price. In our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review, we loved this device's gorgeous AMOLED display, access to multitude of sports apps and its advanced health stats like sleep and stress coaching. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 165: was $249 now $221 at Amazon This sporty mid-range watch is a great training companion with a bright AMOLED display, onboard GPS, advanced heart health monitoring, sleep tracking and tons of tools for training. It also has a SpO2 sensor, 11-day battery life and water resistance up to 50 meters. Check out our Garmin Forerunner 165 review for the full lowdown. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Bounce 2: was $299 now $249 at Amazon If you want your kids to stay connected, but don't want to get them a smartphone — the Garmin Bounce 2 is perfect. It's equipped with LTE support and offers real-time location tracking, two-way calling and voice messages. It'll also keep track of your kids activity, whether they're running, biking or swimming. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar: was $449 now $279 at Amazon The Garmin Instinct Crossover is a hybrid between a traditional watch and a smartwatch, with mechanical timekeeping and a digital display. You'll get access to smart features like GPS and NFC for payments, as well as incredible 70 day battery life thanks to the solar panel. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: was $449 now $399 at Amazon The rugged Instinct 2X Solar is built for adventure, with features like dual-band GPS tracking and a built-in flashlight helping you enjoy the great outdoors. It also has solar panels on the front to stretch the already impressive battery life even further in sunny conditions, and comes in a range of eye-catching colors. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% Garmin Epix (Gen 2): was $899 now $469 at Amazon The Garmin Epix 2 is currently on sale for 48% off The watch comes in three different colorways, but it’s the white titanium design on the silver band that is the cheapest. Read more Read less ▼