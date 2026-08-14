13 best Cushionaire deals on Amazon — comfortable Birkenstock lookalikes from $24
Birkenstock style at Amazon prices
Birkenstocks are my favorite brand of sandal — but when I'm looking for something a bit more budget-friendly, Cushionaire is my go-to. Not only are the shoes trendy and affordable, but they're also comfortable enough to walk for miles in.
Even better? Cushionaire has tons of unique styles that you will love and right now, you can grab a pair of these Birkenstock lookalikes that start as low as $24. I also consider them the perfect transitional shoe as summer turns into fall. For more great deals, check out all my favorite Cushionaire footwear styles below.
Note: prices vary based on your selection of size and color. To find the best deal for you, check out any different color options available in your size.
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- Cruise Lightweight Flip Flops: was $29 now $24
- Cushionaire Fame Recovery Cloud Slide: was $39 now from $26
- Cushionaire Leah Thong Sandals: was $49 now $34
- Cushionaire Chunky Platform Sandals: was $64 now from $37
- Cushionaire Hana Clogs: was $59 now from $44
- Cushionaire Lens Sandals: was $69 now $49
- Cushionaire Timmi 100% Genuine Suede Slides: was $89 now $54
- Cushionaire Weston Hand Woven Ballet Flats: was $79 now from $59
Best Cushionaire Sandal Deals
I'm absolutely loving these leopard print flip flops for spring and summer! Their effortless slip-on design fits easily for quick errands, beach strolls and everything in between. If leopard isn't your style, there's plenty more colors and patterns to choose from.
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The ultimate recovery shoe, these Cushionaire slides are now on sale from $26. These are waterproof, making them great for the shower, pool or beach. There are a bunch of color options to choose from, but my fave is definitely the soft Blush pink.
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If you prefer a flip flop style over a slide but still want some added support, this is the pick for you! The sandals are lightweight, versatile and will elevate any outfit. They also include an adjustable buckle strap so the shoe is sure to keep up with your stride.
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If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary.
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Add some height to your favorite outfits with these Cushionaire platform sandals! These are comfortable and easy to walk in thanks to their stretchy knit strap and memory foam insoles. Shoppers on Amazon love these so much that several reviewers have reported buying multiple pairs after trying them out.
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If you're looking to elevate a summer travel outfit, I'd opt for these chunky slides. They feature modern crocodile embossed straps and elevated soles that offer a bold and stylish look. They're also lightweight and the straps are adjustable.
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Looking for a fun little twist on a classic slide? Slip into these comfortable sandals that feature unique braided straps. They have a cushioned footbed and a contoured sole making them extra comfy. They also pair nicely with dresses, denim and casual outfits.
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These chic sandals are perfect for dressing up any outfit this summer. They have a modern silhouette with gold stud accents, as well as a block heel to give you added height and style.
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More Cushionaire Deals
Heading to the beach? There's no better choice than jelly shoes. These jelly flats from Cushionaire are flexible, easy to slip on and stay put thanks to a buckle. Transitioning between walking in water, on stones or stand will be no problem.
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If you're looking for a closed-toe shoe that still feels like summer, these espadrilles are the way to go. They have crossover elastic straps that hug your ankle for a secure fit and they stretch as you move. They also have a slight wedge that's still comfortable enough to walk on.
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For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of Cushionaire Hana Clogs. With soft suede soles and an easy to wear design, these are great for casual wear and relaxing around the home. You can choose between vegan suede, denim or corduroy uppers in different colors.
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Classic Mary Janes meet sophisticated ballet flats in this shoe that is lightweight, soft and flexible. They're great for everyday wear and even though they feature a velvet material, they are breathable.
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These ballet flats from Cushionaire sport a pretty woven design, making them great for a wide range of occasions. They’re breathable, have a soft cushioned insole and look great whether you’re dressed up or down. They come in a range of black, white and brown shades too.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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