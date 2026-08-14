Birkenstocks are my favorite brand of sandal — but when I'm looking for something a bit more budget-friendly, Cushionaire is my go-to. Not only are the shoes trendy and affordable, but they're also comfortable enough to walk for miles in.

Even better? Cushionaire has tons of unique styles that you will love and right now, you can grab a pair of these Birkenstock lookalikes that start as low as $24. I also consider them the perfect transitional shoe as summer turns into fall. For more great deals, check out all my favorite Cushionaire footwear styles below.

Note: prices vary based on your selection of size and color. To find the best deal for you, check out any different color options available in your size.

Best Cushionaire Sandal Deals

Cushionaire Cruise Lightweight Flip Flops: was $39 now $24 at Amazon I'm absolutely loving these leopard print flip flops for spring and summer! Their effortless slip-on design fits easily for quick errands, beach strolls and everything in between. If leopard isn't your style, there's plenty more colors and patterns to choose from. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Fame Recovery Cloud Slide: was $39 now $26 at Amazon The ultimate recovery shoe, these Cushionaire slides are now on sale from $26. These are waterproof, making them great for the shower, pool or beach. There are a bunch of color options to choose from, but my fave is definitely the soft Blush pink. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Leah Thong Sandals: was $49 now $34 at Amazon If you prefer a flip flop style over a slide but still want some added support, this is the pick for you! The sandals are lightweight, versatile and will elevate any outfit. They also include an adjustable buckle strap so the shoe is sure to keep up with your stride. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Laz Cork Footbed Sandals: was $59 now $39 at Amazon If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Pim Wedge Chunky Platform Sandals: was $64 now $37 at Amazon Add some height to your favorite outfits with these Cushionaire platform sandals! These are comfortable and easy to walk in thanks to their stretchy knit strap and memory foam insoles. Shoppers on Amazon love these so much that several reviewers have reported buying multiple pairs after trying them out. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Fuse Chunky Sandal (Women's): was $64 now $44 at Amazon If you're looking to elevate a summer travel outfit, I'd opt for these chunky slides. They feature modern crocodile embossed straps and elevated soles that offer a bold and stylish look. They're also lightweight and the straps are adjustable. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Lens Sandals: was $69 now $49 at Amazon Looking for a fun little twist on a classic slide? Slip into these comfortable sandals that feature unique braided straps. They have a cushioned footbed and a contoured sole making them extra comfy. They also pair nicely with dresses, denim and casual outfits. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Timmi 100% Genuine Suede Slides: was $89 now $54 at Amazon These chic sandals are perfect for dressing up any outfit this summer. They have a modern silhouette with gold stud accents, as well as a block heel to give you added height and style. Read more Read less ▼

More Cushionaire Deals

Cushionaire Java Casual Jelly Flats (Women's): was $49 now $34 at Amazon Heading to the beach? There's no better choice than jelly shoes. These jelly flats from Cushionaire are flexible, easy to slip on and stay put thanks to a buckle. Transitioning between walking in water, on stones or stand will be no problem. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Talisa Espadrilles for Women: was $64 now $39 at Amazon If you're looking for a closed-toe shoe that still feels like summer, these espadrilles are the way to go. They have crossover elastic straps that hug your ankle for a secure fit and they stretch as you move. They also have a slight wedge that's still comfortable enough to walk on. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Hana Clogs: was $59 now $44 at Amazon For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of Cushionaire Hana Clogs. With soft suede soles and an easy to wear design, these are great for casual wear and relaxing around the home. You can choose between vegan suede, denim or corduroy uppers in different colors. Read more Read less ▼