Sleep Awareness Week mattress sales 2025: Save up to $1,000 on luxury hybrid and memory foam beds

It's Sleep Awareness Week and several leading mattress brands are celebrating with some great sales starting today. We'll be tracking all the latest deals as they land this week, rounding up the biggest price drops right here. Right now these include $1,000 at Amerisleep with the code SLEEPWEEK with prices starting from $699. You can also save 27% at Helix Mattress with code TOMS27 with prices from $1,002.53.

Saatva the brand behind the top-rated option in our best mattress guide is also running a Sleep Awareness Week sale: save $410 on orders worth $1,000+ at Saatva with the price of a queen Saatva Classic reduced to $1,689 (MSRP $2,099) which is cheaper than the price it sold for in any major sale last year ($1,695).

Let's take a look at these great mattress sales for Sleep Awareness Week 2025 and how they can help you sleep better than ever for less this year and beyond...

2. Siena Memory Foam mattress: twin $179 at Siena Sleep

While it isn't technically a Sleep Week sale the three-layer Siena Memory Foam Mattress is one of the best cheap mattresses we've tested. The year-round sale cuts the price of a queen down to $359, giving you full-body support for less. This mattress comprises a 2.5" layer of gel-infused foam and stable polyfoam all wrapped in a soft breathable cover. The motion isolation is top-notch, as is the edge support and temperature regulation. While it might be a bit firm for side sleepers, back and stomach sleepers will love it. It comes with a 180-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (over 2,900 reviews)

3. Helix Midnight Luxe: twin was $1,373.33 now $1,002.53 at Helix with code TOMS27

We crowned the Helix Midnight Luxe our best mattress for side sleepers thanks to its plush memory foam top and supportive springs. It can be a great cooling mattress if you add the GlacioTex cooling cover — but be warned — it can get slippery. Right now you can get the best deal we've seen on a Helix mattress since Memorial Day with the exclusive discount code TOMS27. This brings a queen size down to $1,732.53 (was $2,373.33), saving you $640. The only time you're likely to see this cheaper is during Memorial Day in May. You'll also enjoy a 100-night trial and a limited lifetime warranty. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (7,000+ reviews)

4. Amerisleep AS6 mattress: twin was $3,399 now $2,399 with code SLEEPWEEK at Amerisleep

Get supreme support and comfort with Amerisleep's sleek black mattress. This mattress is made with Bio-Pur memory foam and is enhanced with triple-cooling technology to offer a cool and comfortable sleep surface. If overheating is a problem for you, this is a great option, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the best cooling mattresses. It's an expensive mattress, but with the code SLEEPWEEK you can save a total of $1,000 off the MSRP, taking a queen down to $2,649 (was $3,649). User score: ★★★★★ (11 reviews)

5. Avocado Green Mattress: twin was $1,399 now $1,259 at Avocado

The Avocado Green mattress is one of the best organic mattresses, made with GOLS-certified organic latex and wool and supported by 1,379 individually-wrapped coils. With 10% off you can get a queen size for $1,799 (was $1,999). While it's still an expensive mattress, its high-end price is worth it if you want the best organic sleep you can find. We've seen this mattress discounted by as much as 20% during major sales periods like Black Friday, but this is likely to be the best price you'll see before Memorial Day making Sleep Awareness Week a good time to buy. You're covered by a one-year trial, 25-year warranty and free shipping. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (19,000+ reviews)

6. Zoma Boost Hybrid mattress: twin was $1,349 now $994.30 at Zoma Sleep with code SLEEP30

The Zoma Boost is developed for sleepers with active lifestyles, prioritizing physical restoration and heat mitigation. Our Zoma Boost mattress review was positive overall, but we did notice some motion transfer, so be wary of this if you sleep with a partner. For Sleep Week, Zoma is offering 30% off, bringing a queen down to $1,259.30 (was $1,799) with the discount code SLEEP30. This price is fairly standard for Zoma, but you're unlikely to find it any cheaper, even during major sales periods. You're covered by a 100-night risk-free trial and a 10-year warranty. If you're a budding athlete, this could be the perfect bed for you. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★★ (68 reviews)

Is Sleep Awareness Week a good time to buy a mattress?

While Sleep Awareness Week might not be as well known as some national holidays like Presidents' Day, Memorial Day and Black Friday, it's still a great time to buy a mattress.

Not every brand gets in on the action, but the brands we've highlighted here are offering some of their best prices of the year so far.

These deals are well worth shopping, but if you're not desperate for a mattress right now, you could find similar or larger savings during Memorial Day in May.