‘No longer waking up with a stiff lower back’ — Saatva’s top mattress for back pain drops by $400 ahead of Memorial Day sales
The Saatva RX is designed with patented technology to boost circulation and reduce pain while you sleep, and it's now $400 off in every size
Back pain in the morning can disrupt your whole day, but a mattress with enhanced lumbar support can stop all that pain from building up. The Saatva RX is made for sleepers with chronic back and joint pain and, so if that's sounds like your dream bed you can save $400 on the RX at Saatva with our semi-exclusive discount. $400 off reduces a queen to $2,999 (was $3,399), matching the lowest price we tracked during the Presidents' Day sales.
The Saatva RX is the only Saatva mattress with the brand's patented Therapeutic Support Core designed to boost circulation and reduce physical pain. It's our number one mattress for chronic back pain and a good choice for people who are struggling to sleep due to discomfort.
The RX was slightly cheaper to buy earlier in this year when a 15% off sale took a queen down to $2,890, but we predict that $400 off every size is the biggest discount you'll get in this year's Saatva Memorial Day sale. That's an extra $50 saving on the queen RX and an extra $200 saving on the twin RX compared to the brand's general public sale.
Saatva RX: twin was $1,999 now $1,599 at Saatva
The Saatva RX is one of the best mattresses you can buy this year thanks to its lower back support and soothing pressure relief. This top-rated hybrid mattress boasts seven layers and is made from a mix of premium memory foam, organic cotton, natural latex and microcoils to create a zoned bed that contours to your body in every sleep position. The gel-infused lumbar crown ensures your spine remains supported, eliminating pressure build up that can exacerbate pain. Our discount will save you $400 on every size Saatva RX, with a queen priced $2,999. We don't think it will be any cheaper to buy in this year's Memorial Day mattress sales either so there's no reason to wait. The RX comes with a lifetime warranty, a year's sleep trial and Saatva's free white glove delivery and installation.
More about the Saatva RX
During the testing period for the Saatva RX mattress review we found the RX to be a firmer than initially expected. While Saatva says the mattress has a ‘supportive plush’ feel, rating it at 3-4 out of 10 on the firmness scale, we actually found it felt more like a 7.5-8.
This meant it felt buoyant, rather than sinking beneath you, but still contouring enough to relieve pressure. This medium-firm feel, combined with the responsive latex, high-density memory foam and over 1,600 microcoils, meant that our testing panel felt relief from back pain, scoliosis and arthritis, with our lead tester saying they're 'no longer waking up with a stiff lower back.'
It’s certainly a very high-quality durable mattress, and because of its indulgent feel and next-level support, it also makes it into this year’s tried and tested best luxury mattress guide.
Smaller budget? Try this instead...
DreamCloud Classic Hybrid mattress: twin from $399 at DreamCloud
While we think the price of the Saatva RX reflects the quality of the mattress, not everyone has over $2,000 to spend on their bed. For those working with smaller budgets, we’d recommend the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid mattress. It’s got a simple three-layered design that incorporates high-density memory foam with innerspring coils, but it’s surprisingly effective. In our DreamCloud mattress review we found it relieved the dreaded ‘dead hip’ for our side sleeper tester and alleviated the pressure for another tester in their lower back. The evergreen DreamCloud mattress sale means a queen is just $649, which is fantastic value mattress. You’ll also get a 365-night trial, a forever warranty and free shipping and returns.
