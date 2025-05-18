‘No longer waking up with a stiff lower back’ — Saatva’s top mattress for back pain drops by $400 ahead of Memorial Day sales

Back pain in the morning can disrupt your whole day, but a mattress with enhanced lumbar support can stop all that pain from building up. The Saatva RX is made for sleepers with chronic back and joint pain and, so if that's sounds like your dream bed you can save $400 on the RX at Saatva with our semi-exclusive discount. $400 off reduces a queen to $2,999 (was $3,399), matching the lowest price we tracked during the Presidents' Day sales.

The Saatva RX is the only Saatva mattress with the brand's patented Therapeutic Support Core designed to boost circulation and reduce physical pain. It's our number one mattress for chronic back pain and a good choice for people who are struggling to sleep due to discomfort.

The RX was slightly cheaper to buy earlier in this year when a 15% off sale took a queen down to $2,890, but we predict that $400 off every size is the biggest discount you'll get in this year's Saatva Memorial Day sale . That's an extra $50 saving on the queen RX and an extra $200 saving on the twin RX compared to the brand's general public sale.

More about the Saatva RX

During the testing period for the Saatva RX mattress review we found the RX to be a firmer than initially expected. While Saatva says the mattress has a ‘supportive plush’ feel, rating it at 3-4 out of 10 on the firmness scale, we actually found it felt more like a 7.5-8.

This meant it felt buoyant, rather than sinking beneath you, but still contouring enough to relieve pressure. This medium-firm feel, combined with the responsive latex, high-density memory foam and over 1,600 microcoils, meant that our testing panel felt relief from back pain, scoliosis and arthritis, with our lead tester saying they're 'no longer waking up with a stiff lower back.'



It’s certainly a very high-quality durable mattress, and because of its indulgent feel and next-level support, it also makes it into this year’s tried and tested best luxury mattress guide.

Smaller budget? Try this instead...