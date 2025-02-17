3 luxury mattresses worth their premium price tag in today's Presidents’ Day mattress sales
Deals worth investing in from luxury brands Saatva, Helix and more
Our favorite luxury mattresses combine support and comfort with an indulgent feel and the best quality materials. And deals such as $400 off all mattresses over $1,000 at luxury sleep brand Saatva make investing in your sleep more enticing than ever this Presidents' Day.
The Saatva Classic, the flagship Saatva design, is the best mattress we've tested, with a sumptuous support that more than justifies a higher price tag. But it isn't the only luxury mattress worth the money in the Presidents' Day mattress sales. If you have the budget, we've rounded up our favorite premium mattress deals to shop today...
The superior build quality, luxury finish and choice of firmness levels makes the Saatva Classic the best luxury mattress you can buy. Our Senior Sleep Editor has been sleeping on a Luxury Firm Classic and it has eliminated her sleep troubles. The integrated lumbar support and thick cushioned top has soothed her hip pain, while the breathable build prevents overheating. Add on the strong edges and exceptional motion isolation (the mattress just absorbs movements) and we had no choice but to award it 5-stars in our Saatva Classic review. With our link you can save $400 on all sizes in the Saatva Presidents' Day sale, reducing a queen to $1,699 (was $2,099.) And the extras are as luxurious as the bed: a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.
The Helix Midnight Luxe is the best mattress for side sleepers we've tested. It cradles the touch points to minimize pressure build-up, with ample support for the spine. Our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review team also found it comfortable for back sleeping, but it's too plush for stomach sleepers (consider the Helix Dusk Luxe mattress instead.) You can save 27% at Helix with code TOMS27, which is the best Helix mattress sale we've seen this year. Currently a queen is $1,732.54 (was $2,373.33) and comes with a free bedding bundle, lifetime warranty and 100-night trial. If you're looking for something even more luxurious, the Helix Midnight Elite mattress has a thicker pillow-top, integrated cooling and an irresistibly sumptuous feel — and it costs roughly $1,000 more.
Delivering natural luxury, the Naturpedic Concerto Mattress uses layers of organic wool, cotton and latex to create a plush, hotel-like comfort. Many of the best organic mattresses have a responsive firmness due to the bouncy feel of natural latex foams, but in our Naturepedic Concerto Mattress review we found the cushioned upper layers deliver sink-in contouring similar to traditional memory foam mattresses. This soothing softness is perfect for side sleepers, while the high level of support also suits back sleeping. Stomach sleepers should look for a firmer feel, such as the Avocado Green Mattress. Naturepedic is offering a rare chance to save, with 20% off sitewide this Presidents' Day. A queen is now $2,239.20 (was $2,799), with a 100-night trial and 25-year warranty.
Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
