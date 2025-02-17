3 luxury mattresses worth their premium price tag in today's Presidents’ Day mattress sales

Our favorite luxury mattresses combine support and comfort with an indulgent feel and the best quality materials. And deals such as $400 off all mattresses over $1,000 at luxury sleep brand Saatva make investing in your sleep more enticing than ever this Presidents' Day.

The Saatva Classic, the flagship Saatva design, is the best mattress we've tested, with a sumptuous support that more than justifies a higher price tag. But it isn't the only luxury mattress worth the money in the Presidents' Day mattress sales. If you have the budget, we've rounded up our favorite premium mattress deals to shop today...