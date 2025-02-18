3 luxury hotel mattresses that are worth their price tag in the Presidents' Day sales — up to $995 off

If you've decided that Presidents' Day is the time when you're going to buy a luxury hotel mattress, you're in luck as there are some good deals to shop today. One of our favorites will help you save 35% on the Westin Heavenly Bed at Westin Stores, with a queen size reduced to $1,621.75 (was $2,495).

Many of the best mattresses we've tested this year are designed to target a specific sleep need, but the mattresses hotel use have an all-round comfort to appeal to as many guests as possible. That means they'll support you in any sleeping position, while offering great pressure relief to ensure a comfortable sleep throughout the night.

For this high-quality sleep experience, hotel mattresses are typically expensive. But in this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales you can find discounts on some of our favorite luxury resort beds including 25% off the Ritz-Carlton Bed at Ritz-Carlton Shops. Here are the three we think are worth their price tag in today's sales...

1. Westin Heavenly Bed: twin was $1645 now $1069.25 at Westin Heavenly

The Westin Heavenly Bed is, in many ways, the original hotel mattress. Created after months of development, it introduced a revolution in hotel mattress comfort. Now the Heavenly Bed 2.0, this medium-firm mattress is designed to suit every sleep style, with a breathable feel to keep hot sleepers comfortable overnight. We don't often see a sale at Westin Store, so we recommend taking advantage of this 35% off discount. In the sale a queen is $1,621.75 (was $2,495), which is comparable to the best luxury mattresses from direct-to-consumer brands. There is no sleep trial, but that's fairly standard for a hotel bed and you do get a 10-year warranty.

2. Ritz-Carlton Mattress: twin was $2,390 now $1,792.50 at Ritz-Carlton

Crafted using the highest quality materials, the Ritz-Carlton mattress fits the brand's ethos of luxury attention to detail. The quilted top offers support and cushioning for the pressure points while the advanced cooling design makes this one of the best hotel mattress choices for hot sleepers. Resort beds tend to be premium buys, and the Ritz-Carlton bed is expensive even for a hotel mattress. A queen has an MSRP of $3,440, but it's now only $2,580 in the Presidents' Day sale. These sales are rare occurrences and we've never seen a bigger deal than this, so now is the time to shop. The Ritz-Carlton bed comes with a 10-year warranty.