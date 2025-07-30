iPhone Fold tipped for September 2026 release by analyst — with a $2,000 price tag

Some big claims about the iPhone Fold's launch and pricing have been made not by a regular leaker, but by JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee (via CNBC).

Chatterjee agrees with other tipsters that the iPhone Fold is likely to launch in September 2026, as part of the iPhone 18 series launch, and with a price tag of $1,999.

This matches previous claims we've heard from other tipsters, but also differs from some too. We have also heard price estimates of over $2,000, and others hoping for a lower price due to a cheaper total parts cost.

In the report, Chatterjee gives the iPhone Fold's display sizes as 7.8 inches inside, and 5.5 inches outside, as previous rumors have claimed. He also talks about the inner screen having no crease, something we've yet to see on a foldable phone, but something that Apple (and Samsung too) will apparently debut next year.

Apple takes its time

The best foldable phones have been refining their formula for the better part of a decade at this point. So it's impressive in a way that Apple's been willing to hold out so long before launching its own.

While the leaks so far suggest that, beyond perhaps having a surprisingly large battery, the iPhone Fold won't be that revolutionary compared to the competition. But simply being an iPhone may be enough to convince users to buy it.

We've still got over a year until iPhone Fold's rumored release date, and the iPhone 17 series to meet in the meantime too.

Things could still change for the iPhone Fold, and there are plenty of other specs and features we've yet to hear rumored. But there's no doubt this is going to be a phone launch a lot of people are going to pay attention to, even if it does end up costing a cool two grand.

