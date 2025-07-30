GTA 6 might be delayed again, according to a new leak — here’s when the game could launch

A new leak claims that GTA 6 could face another delay. This same leaker also has potential information about the pricing of the game’s various editions. As always with leaks, take everything you’re about to read with a healthy dose of skepticism.

As previously reported, GTA 6 has been delayed until 2026. Specifically, to May 26, 2026. That’s disappointing enough, but X user and known leaker Millie A (via Notebook Check) claims that the eagerly anticipated Rockstar Games title will be delayed by another four months, citing internal talks.

If true, then we might not see GTA 6 arrive until September of 2026.

The leaker also posted about the cost of each edition of GTA 6 in the UK. The standard edition is reportedly priced at £69.99, while the deluxe edition costs £89.99.

Then there’s the premium edition, which is supposed to cost £109.99. If this is true, then the pricing of the premium edition may have sparked all those rumors about the game costing $100.

The leak also claims that those who purchase the deluxe edition will get early access to GTA Online, and those who buy the premium edition will gain first access. We can’t say for sure what the difference is between “early” access and “first” access, but this seems like a strategy to get folks to buy the more expensive versions of the game.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

And despite the furor over GTA 6 potentially costing $100, a significant number of people might still be willing to pay. After all, GTA Online is the primary reason for GTA 5’s insane success. Rockstar Games is no doubt counting on the successor online mode to be just as popular (and profitable).

If this part of the leak is genuine, those who opt for the standard edition of GTA 6 may have to wait to play GTA Online, although the leak doesn't specify how long that wait could be.

The leaker in question doesn’t have the best track record, so you might want to be more skeptical than usual with this report. However, considering how Red Dead Redemption 2 was delayed twice (and both previous GTA games were delayed at least once), it wouldn’t be at all surprising if GTA 6 does get delayed again, despite currently having a fixed release date. Stay tuned for more news as we hear it.

