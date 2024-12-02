I'm tracking the best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals LIVE: huge discounts on the Apple Watch 10, SE and Ultra 2 right now

I've been reviewing smartwatches and covering Cyber Monday since 2016 and know what separates a good deal from a great one. And I've been scanning the sales to find out the best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals right now.

The top deal I'd recommend at the moment is the Apple Watch SE 2022 which is down to just $149 at Amazon. I suggested this watch to my partner's mom and she loves that you can use it to take calls and send messages with Siri.

But we've also seen a surprise discount on the new Apple Watch Series 10 that's down to $329 at Amazon for Cyber Monday. The watch only came out two months ago and it's already dropped $70!

These are not your only choices though. I'll be rounding up my favorite Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals throughout the day, highlighting which retailer has the best overall offer, even when the price at both is the same.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE (40mm): was $249 now $149 at Amazon The second-generation Apple Watch SE is the best budget Apple Watch, with many of the range's most useful features thanks to a recent upgrade to watchOS 11. It has the same battery life and water resistance as the flagship Apple Watch 10, though without the newer watch's sleep apnea notifications. It's great value at the best of times, and an even better deal with this $100 discount.

Apple Watch SE (40mm): was $249 now $149 at Walmart The Apple Watch SE 2022 is also down $100 right now at Walmart. If you regularly shop with the retailer, you might find this deal more convenient, especially as you can order today and potentially pick up as your local store later on, or get it delivered as soon as Dec 5th.

Apple Watch SE (44mm): was $279 now $179 at Walmart The Apple Watch SE (2022) is also available in a larger size (44mm). It's functionally the same as the smaller version, but the screen is 4mm larger and the watch is 5 grams heavier. Due to the larger display, it retails for more than the 40mm edition, but this price brings it down to less than $200 — a rare discount you don't want to miss.

Apple Watch SE (44mm): was $279 now $199 at Amazon The larger second-gen Apple Watch SE is also discounted at Amazon, but is $20 more than at Walmart. Amazon had this deal a day earlier last week, but Walmart has driven the price down further. If you already have things in your Amazon basket, it could still be a good option.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm): was $399 now $329 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is only two months old and, incredibly, it's already on sale for $70 less — a pretty impressive 18% discount. It runs the latest watchOS 11 software, can help detect sleep apnea, and includes a host of new fitness metrics, including great tools to prevent overtraining. And in our Apple Watch Series 10 review, Kate Kozuch said that "the Apple Watch Series 10 exceeded my expectations" and that it hits the "sweet spot for a flagship [watch]."

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm): was $399 now $329 at Best Buy Best Buy has the same deal on the Apple Watch Series 10, with $70. However, the retailer also offers up to $150 off with a trade in, making this the top option if you have an older watch and want to upgrade.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm): was $399 now $329 at Walmart Walmart strikes again, with the same deal on the Apple Watch Series 10. It appears to be relatively well available at many stores, so you can pick up today for free. The site even tells you which aisle you can find it on.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): was $429 now $359 at Amazon The larger Series 10 watch is also $70 off right now at Amazon. You get 4mm more on the case, and the watch is 6 grams heavier, but otherwise it's the same experience on both models, so which you choose will depend on the version that suits your wrist best.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): was $429 now $359 at Best Buy As with the smaller model, Best Buy has the same deal on the 46mm Series 10. Like Walmart, Best Buy offers same day pick up from your local store, but delivery is a few days, currently listed as Dec 5th.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): was $429 now $359 at Walmart If you head through to Walmart's store, the listing doesn't show this is on offer, although it is. Like the smaller watch, it's currently $70 off for Cyber Monday, but only in the Jet Black and Rose Gold editions, not Silver.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $719 at Amazon It may only be available in two colors and a single size (49mm) but this is the Apple Watch designed for the outdoors. It has all the same tools and features as the Series 10, but also comes with an emergency siren, support for scuba diving sessions, and dual-band GPS for improved location tracking. Oh, and it can last up to 36 hours, double the Series 10's 18-hour battery.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm): was $399 now $349 at Amazon The Series 9 is last year's model, but still got the update to watchOS 11 bringing features like sleep apnea detection in tow. However, this $50 saving is less than we saw it for Black Friday (when it was $279). So it's technically discounted, but it currently $30 more than the Series 10. It's a capable watch, but hard to recommend compared to the newer watch with a larger display at this price.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch UK deals

Apple Watch SE 2022 (40mm): was £219 now £199 at John Lewis John Lewis also has the second-generation SE in 40mm on sale, down £20 on the regular price, saving you almost 10% on Apple's already budget-friendly smartwatch. This discount applies to all three editions John Lewis stocks; Starlight, Denim and Midnight. And if you buy an additional strap for your new watch at the same time, add the code 'APPLESTRAP' at checkout for £5 off.