I'm tracking the best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals LIVE: huge discounts on the Apple Watch 10, SE and Ultra 2 right now
Last chance to grab massive savings on some of the latest and greatest Apple Watches
I've been reviewing smartwatches and covering Cyber Monday since 2016 and know what separates a good deal from a great one. And I've been scanning the sales to find out the best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals right now.
The top deal I'd recommend at the moment is the Apple Watch SE 2022 which is down to just $149 at Amazon. I suggested this watch to my partner's mom and she loves that you can use it to take calls and send messages with Siri.
But we've also seen a surprise discount on the new Apple Watch Series 10 that's down to $329 at Amazon for Cyber Monday. The watch only came out two months ago and it's already dropped $70!
These are not your only choices though. I'll be rounding up my favorite Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals throughout the day, highlighting which retailer has the best overall offer, even when the price at both is the same.
Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals 2024 — quick links
- Apple Watch SE 2022 (40mm): was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 2022 (40mm): was $249 now $149 @ Walmart
- Apple Watch SE 2022 (44mm): was $279 now $179 @ Walmart
- Apple Watch SE 2022 (44mm): was $279 now $199 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm): was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm): was $399 now $329 @ Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): was $429 now $359 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): was $429 now $359 @ Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm, Plum): was $429 now $359 @ Walmart
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $719 @ Amazon
Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals
The second-generation Apple Watch SE is the best budget Apple Watch, with many of the range's most useful features thanks to a recent upgrade to watchOS 11. It has the same battery life and water resistance as the flagship Apple Watch 10, though without the newer watch's sleep apnea notifications. It's great value at the best of times, and an even better deal with this $100 discount.
The Apple Watch SE 2022 is also down $100 right now at Walmart. If you regularly shop with the retailer, you might find this deal more convenient, especially as you can order today and potentially pick up as your local store later on, or get it delivered as soon as Dec 5th.
The Apple Watch SE (2022) is also available in a larger size (44mm). It's functionally the same as the smaller version, but the screen is 4mm larger and the watch is 5 grams heavier. Due to the larger display, it retails for more than the 40mm edition, but this price brings it down to less than $200 — a rare discount you don't want to miss.
The larger second-gen Apple Watch SE is also discounted at Amazon, but is $20 more than at Walmart. Amazon had this deal a day earlier last week, but Walmart has driven the price down further. If you already have things in your Amazon basket, it could still be a good option.
The Apple Watch Series 10 is only two months old and, incredibly, it's already on sale for $70 less — a pretty impressive 18% discount. It runs the latest watchOS 11 software, can help detect sleep apnea, and includes a host of new fitness metrics, including great tools to prevent overtraining. And in our Apple Watch Series 10 review, Kate Kozuch said that "the Apple Watch Series 10 exceeded my expectations" and that it hits the "sweet spot for a flagship [watch]."
Best Buy has the same deal on the Apple Watch Series 10, with $70. However, the retailer also offers up to $150 off with a trade in, making this the top option if you have an older watch and want to upgrade.
Walmart strikes again, with the same deal on the Apple Watch Series 10. It appears to be relatively well available at many stores, so you can pick up today for free. The site even tells you which aisle you can find it on.
The larger Series 10 watch is also $70 off right now at Amazon. You get 4mm more on the case, and the watch is 6 grams heavier, but otherwise it's the same experience on both models, so which you choose will depend on the version that suits your wrist best.
As with the smaller model, Best Buy has the same deal on the 46mm Series 10. Like Walmart, Best Buy offers same day pick up from your local store, but delivery is a few days, currently listed as Dec 5th.
If you head through to Walmart's store, the listing doesn't show this is on offer, although it is. Like the smaller watch, it's currently $70 off for Cyber Monday, but only in the Jet Black and Rose Gold editions, not Silver.
It may only be available in two colors and a single size (49mm) but this is the Apple Watch designed for the outdoors. It has all the same tools and features as the Series 10, but also comes with an emergency siren, support for scuba diving sessions, and dual-band GPS for improved location tracking. Oh, and it can last up to 36 hours, double the Series 10's 18-hour battery.
The Series 9 is last year's model, but still got the update to watchOS 11 bringing features like sleep apnea detection in tow. However, this $50 saving is less than we saw it for Black Friday (when it was $279). So it's technically discounted, but it currently $30 more than the Series 10. It's a capable watch, but hard to recommend compared to the newer watch with a larger display at this price.
Cyber Monday Apple Watch UK deals
This U.K. discount at John Lewis is not as steep as the price drop in the U.S. but it is still £20 off the smartwatch Apple only shipped two months ago. Plus, John Lewis' price promise means it'll match other retailers up to 7 days after you buy the watch, offering you a refund for the difference.
John Lewis also has the second-generation SE in 40mm on sale, down £20 on the regular price, saving you almost 10% on Apple's already budget-friendly smartwatch. This discount applies to all three editions John Lewis stocks; Starlight, Denim and Midnight. And if you buy an additional strap for your new watch at the same time, add the code 'APPLESTRAP' at checkout for £5 off.
Argos also has the Watch SE 2022 (40mm) for less than £200 right now. If you have a local Sainsbury's, you can order now and collect from there as soon as later today for free.
LIVE: Latest Updates
As we kick off the day with Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals, time to check in with my favorite sale at the moment. The Apple Watch SE 2022 (40mm) is down to $149 right now at Amazon, saving you $100 on the regular price.
This brings the cost down to around the same price as one of the best fitness trackers, but for a fully-fledged smartwatch that can handle on-wrist calls, voice commands with Siri, with nearly all the health and fitness features found on the more expensive models.
The closest match is probably the Fitbit Sense 2, Google's health-focused smartwatch. It has an ECG, which the SE doesn't, for keeping tabs on your heart, but is otherwise pretty even feature-wise.
But while the Apple Watch can seamlessly sync with your phone, the Fitbit app needs to always be open to do the same, and it doesn't integrate as neatly with your iPhone, so you can't take calls or talk to Siri.
So although there's only $30 between them at the moment (the Fitbit Sense 2 is down to $179 right now at Amazon), I think the SE is the better choice for most iPhone users, unless you really need the ECG or have been embedded with Fitbit before.
Apple Watch SE 2022 (40mm): was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
Fitbit Sense 2: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
Many people start Christmas gift shopping on Cyber Monday, hoping to pick up useful presents at good prices. If that's you, you're probably wondering how to decide between the different Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals for the iPhone user in your life.
The quick version:
- The Apple Watch SE 2022 is my top value option at the moment. It's down to $149 at Amazon and Walmart and has recently been updated to the latest software (watchOS 11). It's not as waterproof and doesn't have a blood oxygen sensor, but is otherwise functionally very similar to the latest Series 10 but at almost half the price.
- The Apple Watch Series 10 is a great choice if your giftee already has an Apple Watch and needs an upgrade, especially with $70 off right now. It has a larger display and can help detect sleep apnea (and other breathing disturbances). As the newest watch, it's going to have the longest shelf life (probably around 4-5 years).
- If you're willing to drop over $700 on a gift for someone who loves the outdoors, it's the Apple Watch Ultra 2 you want. It has more accurate dual-band GPS, 36 hours of battery (double the Series 10 and SE's 18 hours), and a larger design. It's not cheap, but it's a great iPhone-friendly alternative to the best Garmin watches.
- Apple Watch SE 2022 (40mm): was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 2022 (44mm): was $279 now $179 @ Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm): was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $719 @ Amazon
And we're back! I spent the holidays tracking all the Black Friday Apple Watch deals, but I've powered up the laptop and will be back here all day keeping tabs on the best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals you can find right now.
Mostly, these are pretty unchanged from last week, with prices remaining fairly static over the weekend. The big exception is the Apple Watch Series 9 that's currently $349 at Amazon. This was down as low as $279 last week, and is now $30 more than the discounted Series 10. I'll dig into whether this is still worth considering (spoiler: probably not) as we move through Cyber Monday.
But for those who are new here: Hi! I'm James Frew, Tom's Guide's Fitness Editor. I've been testing smartwatches for over eight years and covering the end-of-year sales since then too, so have learnt what makes a genuinely good deal. I'll be sharing that with you as we go, and comparing all the various Apple Watch models so you can find the right one for yourself or as a gift this holiday season.