I'm a massive G-Shock fan — this is the Casio Black Friday deal I'd buy with my own money

Smartwatches are great, but those of us that have been around the block a few times need something with a little more personality strapped to our wrists. I may have just found the perfect Black Friday deal.

Right now, Casio's G-Shock Move is on sale for $170 at Amazon — saving you a massive 43% off this smart, rugged watch.

Casio G-Shock Move DW-H5600: was $299 now $170 at Amazon The G-Shock Move looks like a classic 1980s Casio watch with a touch of modern flair. Sure, it tells the time, but it also monitors your heart rate and blood oxygen saturation levels; tracks basic workouts and physical activities; keeps tabs on sleep quality; and charges via the sun. Plus, 200 meters of water resistance is best-in-class.

While I'm lucky enough to strap on some of the best smartwatches somewhat regularly, nothing beats an old-school Casio in my book. There's something infinitely appealing about wearing a watch you know can take a beating and still keep on ticking.

In fact, my go-to watch whenever I'm not using an Apple Watch, Pixel Watch or Garmin is a G-Shock GW7900B-1. I've had it for years at this point and it's as reliable as gravity. With the G-Shock Move, Casio may have hit on the perfect marriage: G-Shock reliability and enough smartwatch features to keep health and fitness fans happy too.

The watch tracks your activity through a pulse oximeter and heart sensor and uses algorithms developed by fitness watch brand Polar. The resulting data is fed through to Casio's companion app which, admittedly, can't hold a candle to Apple Fitness. You also won't have the breadth of activities that rivals offer — for instance, there's no swimming option even though it's 200M waterproof.

(Image credit: Future)

You also won't find a touchscreen here —instead, you've got to operate the watch like the good old days: with buttons. One of which will fire up the backlight for the LCD screen. If you want to know even more about how this watch stacks up, my colleague Dan Bragaclia tried it out over a weekend and named it his favorite product of 2023.

Okay, so it's not going to appeal to everyone but for G-Shock fans like me, this could be the Black Friday deal we've been waiting for.