Live
I'm vetting the huge Best Buy Black Friday sale live, and these are the 49 deals I'm recommending to friends and family
Here are the deals you don't want to miss
Staff-picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. TVs
4. Apple
5. Laptops
6. Headphones
7. Appliances
8. Holiday Gifts
9. LIVE: Latest updates
Best Buy's official Black Friday sale is live — and if you haven't started your holiday shopping yet, now is the perfect opportunity to get an early start. Not sure where to begin? I'm unearthing the very best deals and doorbusters just for you.
From now through actual Black Friday (November 29), Best Buy is boasting the latest and greatest sales from the most popular brands. For example, you can get your hands on a new Sony PlayStation 5 bundle for $75 off. If you're looking for a cheap iPad, you can snag the Apple 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB) for just $199. Need a new laptop? The HP Omnibook X (Snapdragon X Plus) is at its lowest price ever.
As an experienced deals writer, I’ve sorted through hundreds of sales and discounts over the past few weeks — and you can trust that the deals I’ve handpicked from Best Buy are among the best I've seen. Of course, tech is the retailer's bread and butter, but I would be remiss not to mention deals across categories like kitchen appliances, grooming products, toys, video games and more.
In celebration of the long-awaited savings holiday, you can expect new deals to be rolling out all week long. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often for the premier Black Friday sales from Best Buy. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's top Best Buy coupon codes).
My Best Buy: join from $49 @ Best Buy
My Best Buy is a membership plan with three tiers. My Best Buy (free) offers free standard shipping. My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) offers free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. My Best Buy Total ($179/year) offers all of the above benefits along with extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs, and discounts on in-home installations and haul aways.
Quick Links
- shop all Best Buy Black Friday deals
- iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off
- Shark/Ninja sale: up to $300 off
- Beats headphones: save up to $180 off
- Blink, Ring, Eero deals: up to 50% off
- KitchenAid mixers: up to $170 off
- Chromebooks: deals from $119
- Garmin smartwatches: up to $250 off
- Dyson products: up to 50% off
- Apple 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199
- Sony WH1000XM4: was $349 now $199
- Sony PS5 Slim Bundle: now $499 now $424
- Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was 649 now $499
- Samsung The Frame TV: was $1,999 now $1,299
Best Buy's Black Friday sale is live and I'm here to help you find the best deals on the items that are worth buying. Whether you're shopping for new headphones or a new Mac, on this live blog I'm handpicking the best deals on hot ticket items that the Tom's Guide staff has reviewed and recommends. I'll also highlight the best discounts on toys, kitchen appliances, and everything in between.
My Favorite Best Buy Deals
iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy
Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)
This bigger, beefier Therabody massage gun boasts better ergonomics and more features. We gave it high marks in our Theragun Prime review for its solid battery life (120 minutes) and powerful output with five speeds (1750, 1900, 2100, 2200 and 2400 PPMs). But we also noted that the price is quite high. However, with $100 knocked off, the Theragun Prime is suddenly a much more tempting buy.
Price check: $199 @ Amazon
This KitchenAid 5.5 Quart stand mixer has a massive reduction of $170, and is probably the lowest price we’ve seen so far. With its 3-point locking bowl lift feature, it’s super sturdy to tackle heavier quantities, and makes it easier to add ingredients. It comes with 11 speeds including a ½ speed for high to low control. With an impressive saving, this deal won’t last long — so hurry!
For the best of both worlds without totally breaking the bank (so to speak), we recommend the Roomba j7+. It tops our list of the best Roombas on the market because it provides great pick up on large debris, avoids obstacles with ease and learns from its encounters. The self-emptying base means you can go longer without having to deal with the dustbin.
Apple's AirPods Max are the top-of-the-line headphones offered in the AirPods category. We loved the stunning sound quality and top-notch ANC in our AirPods Max review, where they earned a 4-star rating. They're also incredibly comfortable thanks to the mesh headband, and the controls are some of the easiest to use around. This $150 discount brings them down to their lowest price ever.
You can save $75 right now on the PS5 Slim Bundle that includes Fortnite. You get a slim design, 1TB of storage and a high-speed SSD for near instant load times. It's also backwards compatible with over 4,000 PS4 games.
The Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld that gets you access to the best games from Steam, Xbox Game Pass, EA Origin and more. This model has a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, giving it much more power potential than its entry-level cousin to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on its 7-inch FHD 120Hz display. It even comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Lowest price! What the HP OmniBook X lacks in style it more than makes up in substance thanks to its fast performance and exceptional battery life. Though an OLED option would’ve been nice, its 14-inch display delivers sharp and clear images, while its touchscreen gives you added versatility for work. This Snapdragon X Elite laptop gives Apple’s MacBook Air M3 a run for its money.
Save $700! Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. Amazon and Walmart have similar sales.
The Insignia F20 is geared toward those looking to make the best out of their home office or small kitchen space. It doesn't have 4K resolution, but that means you get a TV well under the $200 mark. Even though it's set at 1080p, you still get Alexa voice controls and Apple AirPlay so you always have your favorite content ready to go.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon
If you're looking at Best Buy's deals today, you'll probably see this TCL as the company's deal of the day. For $179, it's a 55-inch 4K Fire TV with some neat gaming features like ALLM. For cinephiles, this TV supports HDR PRO with Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG as well as Dolby Atmos audio. It's a direct-lit LED TV so don't expect contrast to be off the charts, but for this price it's a solid deal.
The Roku Select is part of Roku's new in-house line of TVs. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.
Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune. This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
Price check: $459 @ Amazon
Samsung's DU6950 is part of the company's "Crystal" series of TVs. If you're looking for a larger 4K TV on a budget, than the 75-inch DU6950 is a good option. It features HDR 10+ support, with a 60Hz refresh rate and is built on Samsung's Tizen smart TV operation system. Plus, you get Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. There are no special modes but it does feature 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB-A port. For connectivity, the DU6950 supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3, which should connect to most peripherals.
LOWEST PRICE! The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. In our LG B4 OLED review (4/5 stars) we say it's a stellar display that makes few compromises.
Hisense makes some of the best budget TVs we've tested and although we haven't reviewed the QD7, it has all the hallmarks of a solid TV. You get a QLED panel, Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Hey Google compatibility and a voice remote. There's also a native 144Hz refresh rate to make dynamic/moving objects appear smooth and crisp.
Apple
The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items. This is the lowest price ever for this 4-pack.
By activating this phone with a carrier (under the Pricing Options menu), you can save a tidy amount on Apple's first large iPhone. Otherwise, you get a $100 discounts on the unlocked version. The iPhone 14 Plus' long battery life and still-impressive cameras and performance help it keep up with newer phones.
Very nearly topping our list of the best noise canceling earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 are a great option for Apple users. Our AirPods Pro 2 review revealed great ANC performance, a very comfortable fit and some superb sound quality with Spatial Audio support. The battery life of 6 hours is good as well.
The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
Lowest price: The biggest and priciest wearable Apple offers is now $80 off at Best Buy — and its lowest ever price. Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a durable beats with a superb display and long battery life — perfect for any outdoor activities you might be into.
The best overall MacBook is currently $200 off right now. Inside, you’re getting that impressive M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB and that gorgeous Liquid Retina display. In our review, we praised this Editor’s Choice model for its versatility and long battery life.
Thanks to its M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance for AI tasks and 2x faster ray tracing compared to the old M3 models. You also get a 14-inch (3024 x 1964) nano-texture display glass screen that reduces glare, a sharper 12MP FHD webcam and extended battery life (up to 24 hours.) Save $200 right now.
Laptops
This Acer Chromebook is on sale at Best Buy. For $149, you get a Chromebook with a 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It's one of the cheapest new-condition Chromebooks you can buy right now.