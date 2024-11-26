I'm vetting the huge Best Buy Black Friday sale live, and these are the 49 deals I'm recommending to friends and family

Best Buy's official Black Friday sale is live — and if you haven't started your holiday shopping yet, now is the perfect opportunity to get an early start. Not sure where to begin? I'm unearthing the very best deals and doorbusters just for you.

From now through actual Black Friday (November 29), Best Buy is boasting the latest and greatest sales from the most popular brands. For example, you can get your hands on a new Sony PlayStation 5 bundle for $75 off. If you're looking for a cheap iPad, you can snag the Apple 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB) for just $199. Need a new laptop? The HP Omnibook X (Snapdragon X Plus) is at its lowest price ever.

As an experienced deals writer, I’ve sorted through hundreds of sales and discounts over the past few weeks — and you can trust that the deals I’ve handpicked from Best Buy are among the best I've seen. Of course, tech is the retailer's bread and butter, but I would be remiss not to mention deals across categories like kitchen appliances, grooming products, toys, video games and more.

In celebration of the long-awaited savings holiday, you can expect new deals to be rolling out all week long. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often for the premier Black Friday sales from Best Buy. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's top Best Buy coupon codes).

My Best Buy: join from $49 @ Best Buy

My Best Buy is a membership plan with three tiers. My Best Buy (free) offers free standard shipping. My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) offers free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. My Best Buy Total ($179/year) offers all of the above benefits along with extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs, and discounts on in-home installations and haul aways.

Olivia Halevy Deals Writer Best Buy's Black Friday sale is live and I'm here to help you find the best deals on the items that are worth buying. Whether you're shopping for new headphones or a new Mac, on this live blog I'm handpicking the best deals on hot ticket items that the Tom's Guide staff has reviewed and recommends. I'll also highlight the best discounts on toys, kitchen appliances, and everything in between.

My Favorite Best Buy Deals

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $449 now $279 at Best Buy This KitchenAid 5.5 Quart stand mixer has a massive reduction of $170, and is probably the lowest price we’ve seen so far. With its 3-point locking bowl lift feature, it’s super sturdy to tackle heavier quantities, and makes it easier to add ingredients. It comes with 11 speeds including a ½ speed for high to low control. With an impressive saving, this deal won’t last long — so hurry!

iRobot Roomba j7+: was $799 now $359 at Best Buy For the best of both worlds without totally breaking the bank (so to speak), we recommend the Roomba j7+. It tops our list of the best Roombas on the market because it provides great pick up on large debris, avoids obstacles with ease and learns from its encounters. The self-emptying base means you can go longer without having to deal with the dustbin.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 at Best Buy Apple's AirPods Max are the top-of-the-line headphones offered in the AirPods category. We loved the stunning sound quality and top-notch ANC in our AirPods Max review, where they earned a 4-star rating. They're also incredibly comfortable thanks to the mesh headband, and the controls are some of the easiest to use around. This $150 discount brings them down to their lowest price ever.

Sony PS5 Slim Bundle : was $499 now $424 at Best Buy You can save $75 right now on the PS5 Slim Bundle that includes Fortnite. You get a slim design, 1TB of storage and a high-speed SSD for near instant load times. It's also backwards compatible with over 4,000 PS4 games.

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $649 now $499 at Best Buy The Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld that gets you access to the best games from Steam, Xbox Game Pass, EA Origin and more. This model has a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, giving it much more power potential than its entry-level cousin to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on its 7-inch FHD 120Hz display. It even comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

HP Omnibook X (Snapdragon X Plus): was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy Lowest price! What the HP OmniBook X lacks in style it more than makes up in substance thanks to its fast performance and exceptional battery life. Though an OLED option would’ve been nice, its 14-inch display delivers sharp and clear images, while its touchscreen gives you added versatility for work. This Snapdragon X Elite laptop gives Apple’s MacBook Air M3 a run for its money.

Samsung The Frame (LS03D): was $1,999 now $1,299 at Best Buy Save $700! Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. Amazon and Walmart have similar sales.

TCL 55" F35 4K Fire TV: was $329 now $179 at Best Buy If you're looking at Best Buy's deals today, you'll probably see this TCL as the company's deal of the day. For $179, it's a 55-inch 4K Fire TV with some neat gaming features like ALLM. For cinephiles, this TV supports HDR PRO with Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG as well as Dolby Atmos audio. It's a direct-lit LED TV so don't expect contrast to be off the charts, but for this price it's a solid deal.

Samsung 75" DU6950 4K TV: was $749 now $549 at Best Buy Samsung's DU6950 is part of the company's "Crystal" series of TVs. If you're looking for a larger 4K TV on a budget, than the 75-inch DU6950 is a good option. It features HDR 10+ support, with a 60Hz refresh rate and is built on Samsung's Tizen smart TV operation system. Plus, you get Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. There are no special modes but it does feature 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB-A port. For connectivity, the DU6950 supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3, which should connect to most peripherals.

Hisense QD7 100" 4K QLED TV: was $2,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy Hisense makes some of the best budget TVs we've tested and although we haven't reviewed the QD7, it has all the hallmarks of a solid TV. You get a QLED panel, Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Hey Google compatibility and a voice remote. There's also a native 144Hz refresh rate to make dynamic/moving objects appear smooth and crisp.

Apple

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $79 at Best Buy The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items. This is the lowest price ever for this 4-pack.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: was $729 now $629 at Best Buy By activating this phone with a carrier (under the Pricing Options menu), you can save a tidy amount on Apple's first large iPhone. Otherwise, you get a $100 discounts on the unlocked version. The iPhone 14 Plus' long battery life and still-impressive cameras and performance help it keep up with newer phones.

Apple 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199 at Best Buy The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $719 at Best Buy Lowest price: The biggest and priciest wearable Apple offers is now $80 off at Best Buy — and its lowest ever price. Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a durable beats with a superb display and long battery life — perfect for any outdoor activities you might be into.

Apple M3 MacBook Air (13-inch): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy The best overall MacBook is currently $200 off right now. Inside, you’re getting that impressive M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB and that gorgeous Liquid Retina display. In our review, we praised this Editor’s Choice model for its versatility and long battery life.

Apple MacBook Pro 14” (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Best Buy Thanks to its M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance for AI tasks and 2x faster ray tracing compared to the old M3 models. You also get a 14-inch (3024 x 1964) nano-texture display glass screen that reduces glare, a sharper 12MP FHD webcam and extended battery life (up to 24 hours.) Save $200 right now.

Laptops