iPhones and iPads have a hidden trackpad that makes editing a breeze

See how to enable the hidden trackpad feature on your iPhone or iPad

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Even if you're up to date with the latest essential tips and tricks for your iPhone or iPad, chances are Apple still has a surprise or two for you. Whether you're using the iPhone 13, the iPad 10.2, or any other Apple device running iOS 15, there's a nifty way to navigate lengthy documents built right into the keyboard — a hidden trackpad.

Better still, activating it is as easy as holding down a single button on the keyboard to transform it into a trackpad — no need to hunt through lengthy settings menus to find it.

Want to know how to enable it? Check out our (very) short guide on how to enable an iPhone or iPad's hidden trackpad feature.

How to enable the hidden trackpad on iPhone or iPad

1. Open a file that contains text, such as a note or Pages document, and tap on some text to open the keyboard. Next, tap and hold the "space" key. This will turn the keyboard into a trackpad.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Keep your finger held down on the trackpad and move it around to move the cursor. Let go when the cursor is in the place you want it to be.

(Image credit: Apple)

And that's it — it's probably not going to change your life, but it might make some tasks a little easier, and that's never a bad thing.

