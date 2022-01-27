Knowing how to set up Wi-Fi calling on iPhone will come in extra handy when there's little-to-no cellular coverage around you. Provided that your Wi-Fi connection is stable, you can still receive and make calls as usual.

Wi-Fi calling isn't to be mistaken for an ordinary FaceTime session, as the former is still carrier-driven and relies on SIP/IMS technology. And though this fancy feature may seem like something reserved for the latest and best iPhones, it's actually been around a while and should work with models that go as far back as the iPhone 5c.

Below, we've put together a step-by-step guide to the whole process. But before we get started, make sure that your carrier supports Wi-Fi calling and that you own a model that was released later than the iPhone 5c, because otherwise, you won't be able to enable this feature. In our guide, we used the iPhone 13 Pro.

How to set up Wi-Fi calling on iPhone

1. First, launch the 'Settings' app.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Scroll down and tap the 'Phone' option in the settings menu.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Next, select 'Wi-Fi calling' to proceed.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. Now go ahead and toggle the grey icon next to the 'Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone' option.

(Image credit: Apple)

5. In the pop-up window, confirm your choice by tapping on 'Enable' to finalize the process.

(Image credit: Apple)

6. You can also turn on the option to 'Add Wi-Fi Calling For Other Devices'. This will ensure that you can answer and make calls on your other Apple devices (provided that you're signed in to the same iCloud account.)

Otherwise, congrats on setting up Wi-Fi calling!

(Image credit: Apple)

