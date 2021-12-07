How to clean every room of your home — a guide to cleaning everything

Looking for some cleaning advice? You’ve come to the right place. Whether you want to know how to clean a washing machine , how to unclog a drain or even how to wash a weighted blanket , we’ve covered cleaning every aspect around the home.

Every guide can be found on this page, with each taking you step-by-step through the process, from what you need, to advice on preventing the issue in the future. Here’s how to clean every room of your home.

Kitchen

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to clean an oven — This is something we all put off, but it needs to be done. Over time, your oven can get very dirty from spills and splatters. All you need to clean it are a few household products and some elbow grease.

How to clean a dishwasher — This is much easier than you’d think. Just grab a bowl and some white vinegar and you’re half-way there. It’s not always obvious to the eye when a dishwasher needs cleaning, but regular maintenance is necessary, otherwise it will eventually stop working.

How to unclog a dishwasher — It’s not the most pleasant of topics, but we’ve all been there. If your dishwasher stops draining, it quickly fills up with dirty water, resulting in a smelly puddle. You don’t have to call in a professional; most can be fixed in just a few steps.

How to clean a glass stove — You might think those stains on your glass stoves are set for good, but they’re not. With a few household products and the right technique, you can get your glass stove looking like new again.

How to unclog a drain — Clogged drains can be the stuff of nightmares. Luckily, these can easily be rectified without using a plunger. There’s a few methods to choose from depending on what products you have access to at home. Plus, we have tips on how to avoid this problem in the future.

How to descale a kettle — Sick of seeing flakes of limescale floating in your cup of tea? Before you throw away your kettle, you can quickly remove this limescale with just one product; vinegar. The method couldn’t be easier, and you will thank us when you next pour a cuppa.

How to clean a toaster — If you smell burning when you use your toaster, that means it’s time to clean it. It takes less than five minutes to do so, and all you need is a microfiber cloth and a bit of dish soap.

How to clean a microwave — If left untouched, microwaves can quickly fill with crumbs and baked-on splatters. The result is an awful smell whenever you open the door. Grab a lemon, some water and a microwave-safe bowl to fix this problem.

How to defrost a freezer — It’s not exactly cleaning advice, but it’s still something every freezer needs doing. If you’ve noticed a build-up of ice in your freezer, it could be costing more energy to run, so defrosting once or twice a year is recommended.

How to clean an air fryer — Yes, you do need to do more than chuck the basket in the dishwasher. Giving your air fryer a deep clean every so often will keep it working at its best, plus it will get rid of any baked-on grease.

How to clean a cast iron skillet — Cleaning a cast iron skillet might seem tricky at first. You don’t want to damage the seasoning, but you need to get rid of burnt-on residue. Luckily, cleaning a cast iron skillet couldn’t be easier with our step-by-step guide, plus we cover removing rust.

Bathroom

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to clean a shower head — This isn’t something you often think to clean, but the shower head can quickly build up with limescale. This will slow the flow of the water and doesn’t look great on display either. Cleaning this just takes some vinegar and a bit of TLC.

How to clean a toothbrush — There’s more germs than you’d think on the head of your toothbrush, so it’s essential that you make time to clean it. Mouthwash is all you need.

How to clean a glass shower door — Limescale can be a tough customer when it comes to cleaning and it’s particularly annoying when it fogs up your shower door. To shift this, all you need is some white vinegar or baking soda and persistence.

Laundry room

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to clean a washing machine — Believe it or not, your washing machine needs to be cleaned. If you don’t, your clothes will start to smell, and mold and mildew will build-up around the gasket. It’s as simple as running a cycle with white vinegar or bleach.

How to clean a dryer vent — Your dryer vent needs to be checked and unblocked regularly to keep your dryer fully functioning. A blocked dryer vent will waste energy as well as money, and can damage your dryer.

Living room

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to clean the TV screen — There’s nothing more annoying than fingerprints and smears across the TV screen. Don’t be frightened to clean this, you can do so as long as you’re careful and follow our guidance on technique and products.

How to clean a leather couch — If you’ve noticed your leather couch has started feeling sticky, you should really clean it. With the right products, this is easy to do and takes just a few minutes. We also cover how to remove some of the most common stains such as ink stains and grease.

How to remove red wine stains from carpet — It’s a horrible moment — watching red wine spill all over your cream carpet. But, if you follow our steps and act fast, you don’t need to worry about covering it up.

How to clean a fireplace — If you’re planning to light up the fireplace and haven’t used it in some time, it’s a good idea to clean it out first. This prevents a fire hazard as well as any potentially harmful toxins from leaking into your living room.

How to clean painted walls — Whether your walls are covered in pencil marks, grease and grime or mystery stains, our guide takes you through how to get them looking like new again.

How to remove candle wax from wood — It’s easy to miss a candle dripping candle wax onto your precious table, and harder than you’d think to remove it. Luckily, our step-by-step guide takes you through exactly what to do.

Study

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to clean a keyboard — You use your keyboard almost everyday and yet so few of us take the time to clean it. It’s very fast to do so (literally less than five minutes), and you’d be shocked to see what can fall out.

How to clean an iPhone’s charging port — This small recess can build-up with dust and gunk from our pockets and bags, but its fragility stops us from cleaning it. Worry not, using a few household products, you can finally clean it out.

How to clean an AirPods case — These can quickly look grubby, especially if you have a white case. To clean it, all you need is a microfiber cloth and some TLC.

Bedroom

(Image credit: Getty)

How to wash a pillow — If your pillow is looking yellow as of late, then it needs a thorough clean. The yellow stains are actually sweat from your head at night. Follow these steps and, with a hand from your washing machine, your pillows will be fresh and plump once more.

How to clean a mattress — Think about it: every night you sweat in bed and attract thousands of dust mites. So your mattress needs to be cleaned regularly too. All you need is a vacuum cleaner and some baking soda. We cover how to clean everyday spills as well.

How to clean a mattress topper — You mattress topper needs regular care for the same reason. Six steps is all it takes and you should already have everything you need.

How to wash a weighted blanket — Weighted blankets are comforting all year around, but the weight makes them particularly difficult to clean. It’s not impossible though, and shouldn’t be deterred. Some can go straight into the washing machine, but check our page for full guidance.

How to clean a mirror — If you’re struggling to see yourself in the mirror, then it’s time to clean it. Smudges and smears make this tricky, but with the right products and technique, it’s a walk in the park.

How to unclog a blocked toilet — An unpleasant topic, but when your toilet is blocked, you want to fix it, fast. You might not have a plunger, but that’s not a problem if you follow our guide.

Outside

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to clean a grill — Your grill needs a deep clean every so often, whether it’s gas or charcoal. Follow these simple steps to make it shine again and get it ready for grill season. Ideally, you want to deep clean your grill every two to three months.

How to defrost a windshield — Again, it’s not technically cleaning, but knowing how to defrost a windshield is important, particularly as you don’t want to damage it in the process.