If you find that water isn’t flowing freely down the sink, you’ll need to know how to unclog a drain. Whether your kitchen drain is clogged with food gunk, or your bathroom is tackling soapy scum, every household will suffer with a blocked sink at some point.

The good news is, you can easily unclog a drain without a plunger (so no excuses!). All you’ll need are just a few basic items that you could probably find in your kitchen cupboard. What’s more, it’s far cheaper than buying drain cleaning products — which aren't the best for your pipes anyway — or worse still, calling a plumber.

Follow these easy steps on how to unclog a drain without using a plunger, and free your drain from gunk!

How to unclog a drain with baking soda and white vinegar

1. Start by adding two teaspoons of baking soda to the drain

2. Follow this by tipping a cup of white vinegar down on top of it. You will start to see the mixture start to fizz or bubble up.

3. Boil a kettle of water and carefully pour the water down the drain. This will help to dissolve the solution, and soften any hard grease in your drains.

How to unclog a drain with saline solution

1. Start by dissolving a couple of tablespoons of salt in water.

2. Then, pour the mixture down the drain and let it sit for 30-40 minutes to give it some time to work on breaking down any grease or food particles.

3. Follow this with carefully pouring boiling water down the sink. Saline solution can break down any oils or grease build-up that is clogging your drain.

How to unclog a drain with laundry powder

1. Start by adding two tablespoons of biological laundry powder/detergent down the drain.

2. Then, pour a kettle of boiling water down the drain. The soda crystals should easily dissolve grease or fat build-up. Plus, this will leave your sink smelling fresh.

How to avoid a clogged drain

Here are some effective ways to stop your sink from getting clogged up: