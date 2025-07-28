How to watch Canadian Open 2025: live stream tennis online from anywhere, seeds, schedule
Some big names are absent but the ATP and WTA 1000 event will be a cracker
The Canadian Open 2025 live streams represent one of the best opportunities for the ATP and WTA Tours' top tennis stars to play themselves into form ahead of the upcoming US Open at the end of August. Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek lead the way for the women, while a few drop-outs in the men's singles leaves the draw wide open.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch the 2025 Canadian Open live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
► Dates: July 27 — August 7
► Daily start times: 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 a.m AEST (+1 day)
• U.S. — Tennis Channel via Sling or Fubo
• U.K. — Sky Sports
• AUS — beIN Sports (Free trial)
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
The big news heading into the first of two ATP and WTA 1000 events in the North American hard court season is that the men's event will be without four of the world's top six players after Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper and Novak Djokovic all pulled out citing a mixture of injury and fatigue.
That leaves Alexander Zverev and the in-form Taylor Fritz as the top seeds in Toronto, while Alex De Minaur will look to back up his win at last week's Washington Open with another strong display. Home hopefuls come in the form of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov.
The women's event, held this year in Montreal, looks like being a straight fight between Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, the two most recent grand slam champions. With Aryna Sabalenka prioritizing some time away from the court, French Open champion Gauff and Wimbledon winner Swiatek will look to steal a march on the world number one in the build-up to Flushing Meadows.
Teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva, who won Indian Wells back in the spring, will look to get back her early-season form, with the smart money on Elina Svitolina to continue her stellar 2025 by going deep.
Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch the 2025 Canadian Open from anywhere.
Watch the 2025 Canadian Open from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?
You can still watch the Canadian Open live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are. So it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to beIN sports or another service and watch the 2025 Canadian Open.
How to watch the 2025 Canadian Open online in the U.S.
Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2025 Canadian Open tournament.
The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.
Sling TV offers two primary packages: Sling Orange and Sling Blue, both starting at $45.99 per month. The Sling Orange plan includes over 30 channels, featuring ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, making it ideal for sports enthusiasts. In contrast, the Sling Blue plan offers over 40 channels, including NBC and USA Network. To access the Tennis Channel for events like the Canadian Open, you’ll need the Sports Extra add-on, which costs an additional $11 per month when added to either the Orange or Blue plan.
How to watch 2025 Canadian Open live streams in the U.K.
Sky Sports will be showing all the action from the Canadian Open in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The games will be shown on Sky Sports Tennis.
Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.
If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.
All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the 2025 Canadian Open tournament live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
Watch Canadian Open live streams in Canada
The Canadian Open 2025 is available to watch on Sportsnet Plus, in Canada. A subscription starts at CA$24.99 per month or CA$199.99 per year.
If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscription, you could use a VPN to help you access a Canadian Open 2025 live stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.
Watch Canadian Open live streams in Australia
Tennis fans in Australia can watch every match of the Canadian Open on beIN Sports.
To access beIN sports you will have to pay $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the National Bank Open 2025.
Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch Canadian Open 2025 via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.
2025 Canadian Open men's seeds
- Alexander Zverev
- Taylor Fritz
- Lorenzo Musetti
- Ben Shelton
- Holger Rune
- Andrey Rublev
- Frances Tiafoe
- Casper Ruud
- Alex de Minaur
- Daniil Medvedev
- Karen Kachenov
- Jakub Mensik
- Flavio Cobolli
- Francisco Cerundolo
- Arthur Fils
- Tomas Machac
- Ugo Humbert
- Alexei Popyrin
- Jiri Lehecka
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
- Felix Auger-Aliassime
- Denis Shapovalov
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Tallon Griekspoor
- Brandon Nakashima
- Alex Michelsen
- Gabriel Diallo
- Lorenzo Sonego
- Alexandre Muller
- Nuno Borges
- Cameron Norrie
- Matteo Arnaldi
2025 Canadian Open women's seeds
- Coco Gauff
- Iga Swiatek
- Jessica Pegula
- Mirra Andreeva
- Amanda Anisimova
- Madison Keys
- Jasmine Paolini
- Emma Navarro
- Elena Rybakina
- Elina Svitolina
- Karolina Muchova
- Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Liudmila Samsonova
- Diana Shnaider
- Daria Kasatkina
- Clara Tauson
- Belinda Bencic
- Beatriz Haddad Maia
- Elise Mertens
- Linda Noskova
- Magdalena Frech
- Jelena Ostapenko
- Sofia Kenin
- Marta Kostyuk
- Magda Linette
- Ashlyn Krueger
- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
- McCartney Kessler
- Olga Danilovic
- Dayana Yastremska
- Rebecca Sramkova
- Peyton Stearns
2025 Canadian Open schedule
Sunday, July 27
Men’s and women’s first round
Monday, July 28
Men’s and women’s first round
Tuesday, July 29
Men’s and women’s second round
Wednesday, July 30
Men’s and women’s second round
Thursday, July 31
Men’s and women’s third round
Friday, August 1
Men’s and women’s third round
Saturday, August 2
Men’s and women’s last 16
Sunday, August 3
Men’s and women’s last 16
Monday, August 4
Men’s and women’s quarter-finals
Tuesday, August 5
Men’s and women's quarter-finals
Wednesday, August 6
Men's and women’s semi-finals
Thursday, August 7
Men’s and women's finals
