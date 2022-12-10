If you own a pair of Uggs to keep your feet warm and toasty this winter, you’ll need to know how to clean Ugg boots without ruining them.

Unlike boots made of synthetic materials, Uggs are made from sheepskin suede and lined with wool, making it delicate to clean. Ugg boots are also renowned for showing up marks, scuffs and generally looking worse for wear if not taken care of. That’s why it’s important to know how to clean Ugg boots properly to get the best out of your footwear and keep it in good shape.

In addition to the outer surface, you also need to maintain the insides of the boots to keep them smelling fresh. Once the fleece inside your Ugg boots becomes moist from sweat or water, this can pick up bad odors and bacteria. Luckily, there are ways you can clean Ugg boots properly, and make them look brand new again. What's more, it's not that hard to do, and will take you no time. So if you don’t want to throw out your favorite pair, here’s how to clean Ugg boots without ruining them.

How to clean Ugg boots

1. First, brush off any dirt, dust, mud or debris on the surface with a soft suede brush. It’s best to start at the top, brushing in a downward direction to follow the texture (nap) of the hide. Do this either outdoors, or over a trash can to avoid messy floors.

2. Next, dip a sponge or clean soft cloth in cold water before squeezing out the excess water to remove as much as possible. Then, dab the sponge or cloth across the Ugg boots until the surface is completely damp. Just remember not to use too much water to avoid soaking the surface, and damaging the Uggs.

Putting on Ugg boot (Image credit: Shutterstock)

3. Then, squeeze or spray a small amount of suede cleaner onto the sponge. Gently scrub your Ugg boots using a gentle circular motion to remove dirt,again starting at the top and working downward. Add a little more cleaner as you need it, and avoid oversaturating the surface. Always follow the directions carefully, and never apply the cleaner directly onto the Ugg boots.

4. Once you’ve finished wiping down the boots, rinse your sponge in clean water, wring it out thoroughly and carefully blot away the cleaner. Again, use the same circular motions until off of the soapy residue and dirt is gone from the surface.

Large and small Ugg boots (Image credit: Shutterstock)

5. Finally, use a clean microfiber cloth to wipe excess moisture on the inside and outside of the boots before leaving to air dry. Allow at least 24 hours for the Uggs to air-dry in a well-ventilated area before wearing again. Never put under direct heat, such as in the dryer, or in front of a radiator as this could harden the material.

How to get rid of odors in Ugg boots

Lining inside Ugg boots (Image credit: Shutterstock)

A simple way of getting rid of bad smells is to sprinkle ½ cup of baking soda into each boot, and let it sit overnight. Then, simply shake out the excess baking soda before putting them on the next day.

Baking soda has a mild alkaline pH, and is a natural deodorizer and cleaning agent.