You can turn off Galaxy AI on your Samsung phone — here's how

Samsung's Galaxy AI is everywhere on your phone, integrated into apps and features throughout your device. While these AI tools can be helpful, you might find them intrusive, worry about privacy, or simply prefer doing things without AI assistance.

Fortunately Samsung gives you control over Galaxy AI. You can turn off specific features you don't want, switch to on-device processing for better privacy, or disable artificial intelligence altogether.

Whether you're concerned about your data being sent to Samsung's servers or just find the constant AI suggestions annoying, you can customize exactly how much Galaxy AI you want on your device. Here's how.

1. Open Galaxy AI settings to see active features (Image: © Future) Open Settings on your Samsung Galaxy phone, then tap Galaxy AI. This brings up a comprehensive list of every AI feature currently active on your device, and you might be surprised by how many there are. This central hub makes it easy to see exactly what Galaxy AI is doing on your phone and gives you one place to manage all the artificial intelligence features.

2. Turn off individual AI features you don't want (Image: © Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Tap on any Galaxy AI feature in the list to see its specific settings. Each feature has its own toggle switch that lets you turn it on or off completely. Some features, like Photo assist, actually contain multiple sub-features, so you might see Generative edit, Sketch to image, and Portrait studio all grouped together. Use the main toggle switch at the top to disable the entire feature group, or scroll down to turn off individual tools within that category.

3. Switch to on-device processing for better privacy (Image: © Tom's Guide) If you have a Galaxy S25 phone, scroll to the bottom of the Galaxy AI settings and look for Process data only on device. Flip this toggle switch on to keep your AI processing local instead of sending data to Samsung's servers. When you enable on-device processing, some features will become unavailable or more limited. For instance, translation tools will support fewer languages because they're relying on local files instead of cloud databases. You'll see warnings about which features won't work when you make this change.

4. Disable Galaxy AI completely across your phone (Image: © Future) To turn off Galaxy AI entirely, go through each feature in the Galaxy AI settings menu and turn off every toggle switch. here isn't a single disable all AI button, so you'll need to work through the list systematically. Tap each feature, then turn off its main toggle switch. Once you've disabled everything, Galaxy AI will stop analyzing your data, making suggestions, or offering AI-powered tools anywhere in your phone's interface.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.