How to make your home smell amazing — try these top tips

Everyone wants their home to smell fresh and inviting — but everyday life can get in the way. Cooking, pets, damp towels, and even stale air can all contribute to lingering odors that build up over time. You might not notice them, but visitors will the moment they step through the door.

The good news is it actually doesn’t take much to make your home smell amazing. The key is tackling odors at the source rather than just covering them up with air fresheners.

From refreshing soft furnishings to using natural scent boosters, small changes can make a big difference. These nine practical tips will help you clear out unwanted smells and create a clean, uplifting fragrance that makes every room feel welcoming.

1. Deep clean soft surfaces regularly (Image: © Shutterstock) Soft surfaces like curtains, pillows, upholstery, and rugs absorb and hold odors more than hard surfaces. Regular deep cleaning of these significantly improves your home's overall scent. Launder washable items according to their care instructions. For larger pieces like sofas or area rugs, use a fabric refresher spray or try a baking soda treatment. To do this, sprinkle baking soda liberally, let it sit for several hours to absorb odors, then vacuum thoroughly. Steam cleaning is another effective option for deeper odor removal from upholstery and carpets. This method sanitizes fabrics while eliminating trapped smells without adding artificial fragrances.

2. Run citrus through your garbage disposal (Image: © Shutterstock) Your kitchen sink's garbage disposal can harbor lingering food odors that affect your entire kitchen. Freshen it naturally by running citrus peels through the disposal with cold water. Cut a lemon, lime, or orange into quarters and feed them through the disposal while running cold water. The citrus oils will clean the disposal blades while releasing a fresh scent. For maximum effectiveness, do this weekly as part of your regular kitchen cleaning routine. This simple technique not only eliminates unpleasant kitchen odors but also helps clean the disposal mechanism, reducing buildup that can cause mechanical issues over time.

3. Create a stovetop simmer pot (Image: © Shutterstock) One of the quickest ways to infuse your home with natural fragrance is by simmering aromatic ingredients in water on your stove. This method has an immediate impact and allows you to customize scents seasonally. For a clean, citrus-forward scent, combine sliced lemons, oranges, and limes with fresh herbs like mint or basil. For a cozy atmosphere, you can simmer apple slices, cinnamon sticks, and cloves. Simply place your chosen ingredients in a pot with water, bring to a simmer, and reduce the heat to low. The gentle evaporation will distribute the scent throughout your home. Remember to check the water level periodically and add more as needed to prevent burning. This method works particularly well before guests arrive or when you want to quickly refresh your space.

4. Create a pet-friendly fabric spray (Image: © Shutterstock) Pets bring joy to our homes, but they can also introduce distinctive odors that cling to soft surfaces. Create a safe, effective fabric spray by combining a tablespoon of baking soda with 30 drops of essential oil (citrus oils like wild orange work particularly well) and two cups of distilled water in a spray bottle. This mixture neutralizes odors rather than just masking them. Spray it on pet beds, upholstery, and carpets, allowing surfaces to dry completely. The baking soda absorbs odors while the essential oils leave behind a subtle, pleasant fragrance. Always test on an inconspicuous area first to ensure the spray doesn't stain or damage your fabrics.

5. Strategically place dried florals (Image: © Shutterstock) Dried flowers and herbs provide gentle, continuous fragrance without the maintenance fresh flowers require. Lavender, eucalyptus, and roses are particularly aromatic options that can subtly scent your space for months. Place small bundles in bedrooms, bathrooms, or living areas. For a stronger scent, gently crush the dried flowers between your fingers or spritz them lightly with water to reactivate their natural oils. Hang a bundle of eucalyptus in your shower where the steam will release its refreshing scent, or place sachets of dried lavender in drawers and closets for a pleasant surprise when you open them.

6. Layer complementary fragrances (Image: © Shutterstock) Create a signature home scent by thoughtfully layering compatible fragrances throughout different areas. Instead of using the same scent everywhere, consider how different products and natural elements can work together to create depth. Choose a foundational scent family (floral, citrus, woody, or herbal) and build around it. For example, if you prefer woody scents, use sandalwood candles in common areas, cedar blocks in closets, and pine-scented cleaning products. The key is ensuring these scents complement rather than compete with each other. This layering technique creates a more sophisticated olfactory experience that feels intentional and welcoming.

7. Introduce fresh air strategically (Image: © Getty Images) One of the most effective ways to improve indoor air quality and scent is also the simplest: open your windows. Create a cross-breeze by opening windows on opposite sides of your home for just 15-20 minutes. The timing of this air exchange matters. Early morning or evening air typically contains fewer pollutants and allergens than midday. Even in winter, a brief air exchange can significantly improve indoor air quality. When weather doesn't permit open windows, consider using an air purifier in rooms that tend to develop stale odors.

8. Use candles thoughtfully (Image: © Shutterstock) Scented candles can transform a space, but timing their use is important. Avoid burning them while cooking, as the competing fragrances can create an unpleasant combination. Instead, save scented candles for non-cooking times: during relaxation, while cleaning, or after the kitchen has been cleaned. Choose high-quality candles made with natural waxes and essential oils rather than petroleum-based options for a cleaner burn and more authentic fragrance. Place candles strategically in entryways, living rooms, or bathrooms where their scent will have the most impact on visitors and household members alike.

9. Use fresh flowers for natural fragrance (Image: © Tom's Guide / Camilla Sharman) One of the easiest and most effective ways to bring a lovely scent into your home is by displaying fresh flowers. Seasonal blooms like roses, freesias, lilies, and orchids are especially known for their natural fragrance and can fill a room with a light, refreshing aroma. Place small arrangements in high-traffic areas like the hallway, kitchen, or bathroom to create a welcoming feel throughout your home. To keep your flowers fresh and fragrant for as long as possible, trim the stems every few days and change the water regularly. For an extra boost, pair different types of scented flowers together to create subtle layers of fragrance that feel fresh and uplifting without being overpowering.

