While most college dorms will already have mattresses, they don't tend to be the most comfortable or hygienic.

Beds in shared spaces are breeding grounds for germs, dust and other allergens, which can have a negative impact on your sleep and wellbeing.

However, just because these dorm beds aren't exactly in the running for the best mattresses of the year, that doesn't mean you can't spruce them up on moving day.

In fact, with some everyday objects and budget-friendly bedding, you can turn that grimy dorm mattress into a clean and comfortable sleep set-up. And Laura Ascher, cleaning and DIY expert at Our Oily House , is here to show you how.

How clean are dorm bedrooms?

Turns out, not very. A 2023 study found that 15% of students only cleaned their living space once a month, while another study found that dorm bedsheets contained up to 1.5 million CFU/sq. in. of bacteria on average.

Without proper mattress care, allergens can accumulate on beds and wreak havoc on sleep (and, subsequently, grades). Follow Ascher's cleaning tips below to stop a grubby mattress from ruining your sleep.

How to clean a dorm mattress in 4 simple steps

According to Ascher, cleaning a mattress is simple and can be done using everyday objects and DIY solutions. However, before cleaning any bed, look for a care label to see if it needs a special approach.

"Most mattresses have a care tag on the back with specific cleaning instructions," she advises. "So be sure to give that a quick check before you get started to ensure you're not doing anything that could damage it."

1. Vacuum away allergens

(Image credit: Future)

Ascher's first step of her mattresses freshening method is to bring along a handheld vacuum and start sucking up the allergens.

"You need to get rid of anything loose on the surface before moving on," she tells us.

"Even if you don't see any loose grime on it, there can still be dust mites, dead skin cells, and other things you can't and probably don't want to see on the mattress." Check out our tips for vacuuming a mattress.

2. Remove stains and smells with baking soda

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Once you've tackled any loose dirt and dust, it's time to tackle stains and odors with a common, low-cost household item: baking soda.

"Sprinkle the entire mattress with baking soda," the homemaking guru says. "You can brush it in with a soft brush or just let it sit."



Ascher says to "leave it for about 30 minutes, then vacuum it up again. This really helps deodorize the mattress and can lift minor stains."

3. Use a DIY mist to tackle grime

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Next, get thrifty with a simple DIY cleaning spray, which will tackle any griminess

"Combine equal parts hydrogen peroxide and water in a spray bottle, along with just a small squirt of liquid dish soap," instructs Ascher.

"Don't go overboard with the soap, or it'll be hard to get the suds out. Lightly mist the mattress, don't soak it, and gently work the solution in using a microfiber cloth."

4. Blot and leave to air dry

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

The final step involves a quick misting with water, and then blotting the mattress dry with a clean cloth.

"Again, don't oversaturate it," Ascher tells us. "And be sure to let the mattress completely air dry before putting the sheets back on."

The 3 bedding essentials to keep your dorm bed clean

While college dorms usually provide the mattress, you will need to bring your own bedding. But what's essential for keeping your mattress (and yourself) germ-free?

"While sleeping on a used mattress may not be the greatest feeling in the world," Ascher admits, "there are some things you can do to keep things simple, clean, and hygienic."

1. Waterproof mattress protector

"First off, I'd 100% recommend getting a waterproof mattress protector," suggest Ascher.

"This is a must for keeping out allergens, dust mites, and anything else that might be lingering in an old dorm mattress. Plus, it'll protect your mattress from any spills."

To find a reliable, water-resistant one, take a look at our best mattress protector guide for bedding that'll suit all needs and budgets.

"You can find them pretty cheap, and they're easy to take off and wash every so often," says the DIY content creator.

2. Mattress topper

A mattress topper is a must for dorm beds fortwo reasons: it fixes any hard or uncomfortable beds and it also provides your mattress with an extra layer of protection.

"A mattress topper is also a good call," Ascher says. "Not only does it make those stiff dorm beds more comfortable, but it adds another layer between you and the mattress."

The cleaning and DIY author recommends going for a mattress topper that has a removable, machine-washable cover made from breathable fabrics, and you can find plenty of options in our best mattress toppers guide.

3. Cotton sheets

Finally, you'll need some good-quality, durable sheets that will survive through four years worth of wash cycles.

"For sheets, I think it's best to stick with cotton or a cotton blend," Ascher advises. "They're easy to wash, they breathe well, and you can usually find a decent Twin XL set on a budget."

Tips for keeping your dorm room clean for better sleep

"It's no secret that a clean and tidy room can help you sleep better," says Ascher. "Reducing, or better yet, eliminating clutter in an already small space lowers stress and makes it easier to wind down at the end of the day."

2. Adopt simple habits rather than deep-cleaning spells

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

When it comes to keeping your dorm room clean, Ascher says to think little and often.

"Let's be clear: keeping your room clean doesn't mean you need to deep-clean every day," she says.

"Simple habits like wiping down your desk or table after eating and sweeping or vacuuming a few times a week are usually enough to keep things hygienic."

3. Declutter

Ascher says that tidying is just as important as cleaning, so make picking up after yourself a knee-jerk habit.

"For most people, the biggest thing is going to be keeping clutter to a minimum," the cleaning expert says. "That means putting dirty laundry in a hamper and clearing off your desk after studying."

1. Keep it simple

One final thing: don't bring your entire bedroom with you on moving day.

"Try to limit the amount of non-essentials you bring into your space," Ascher suggests.

"A few personal touches to make it feel like home are great, but too many extras can quickly turn into clutter. Dorm rooms are small and fill up fast, so keeping things simple makes it a lot easier to relax, unplug, and actually rest at night."