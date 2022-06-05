How to wash bras without breaking them — or your washing machine

They may look like harmless garments, but not knowing how to wash bras properly can cause serious, laundry damage. With their delicate designs such as underwire, removable straps and metal hooks, these can easily snag, get lost in the drum or worse, damage the machine. So it’s important to know how to wash bras without breaking your washing machine, and save you a fortune on repairs or investing in one of the best washing machines .

While the experts advise not to machine-clean your bras, there is a simple way to wash bras without breaking your washing machine. Much like knowing if 'hand wash only' clothes go in the washing machine, learning how to wash bras requires extra care. After all, you don’t want to ruin your expensive underwear over a simple mistake. So if you don’t want the hassle, here’s how to wash bras and make them last longer.

How to wash bras in a washing machine

1. First, close the clasps and hooks together. This will prevent them from catching on to other items in the laundry, or bending the hooks.

2. Place your bras in a mesh lingerie/laundry bag to protect bras from tangling with the more heavy-duty laundry such as jeans. Mesh laundry bags like these Polecasa Pack Small Mesh Laundry Bags for Delicates and Lingerie ($9, Amazon (opens in new tab)), also makes it easier to find your bras in the washing machine.

3. Put the laundry bag in the washing machine with similar colors and other delicate items. These lighter items will protect the bras from damage. Add a mild detergent to your washing machine and run on a gentle cold cycle. Hot temperatures can weaken the fabric and cause the straps to lose their stretch.

4. Then, dry on either a clothesline or rack or lay flat on a towel. Reshape the cups if needed so they won’t lose their shape and comfort.

TOP TIP: Never put bras in the dryer. The high heat will ruin the shape and quickly weaken the fibres.

How to wash bras by hand

1. First, pre-treat stains with a mild detergent and water solution using a clean cloth. Next, fill a sink or tub with a gallon of cool water, adding a tablespoon of detergent, and soak your bras for about 15 minutes. It’s always best to wash similar colors together, as dark colors can discolor light colors.

2. Gently swish the soap into your bra and rub to loosen any dirt or oil residue, paying close attention to the bands and armpit areas. Once clean, drain the dirty water and rinse a few times in cold water until the water is clear.

3. Then, either hang the bras up on a clothesline, or lay bras flat out on a towel to dry to absorb excess water.

TOP TIP: If you choose to hang up the bra, do not hang it by the strap to avoid stretching the material. Instead, drape the bra by the middle over a clothesline or a drying rack.

How do I keep my bra in shape?

Avoid folding your bra’s cups into one another to store them. The best method is to lay your bras out flat and stack them on top of each other. This will help to keep their shape and condition.

How do I wash lace bras?

It's always recommended to hand wash lace bras, as the delicate lace may unravel or get snagged by other items inside the washing machine.