If you enjoy cooking up a feast, you’ll need to know how to clean a gas stove top to make it look spotless. Thanks to their daily use, stove tops are the number one kitchen appliance prone to grease and grime. This is especially the case if you enjoy frying foods, in which case you could probably benefit from one of the best air fryers to avoid oil splashes.

That’s why it’s important to know how to clean a gas stove top properly, to keep it in great working condition. What’s more, grease and dirt residue can often dull the aesthetic of our stove tops, making it unappealing and lackluster. Just like knowing how to clean an oven , learning how to clean a gas stove top may seem like it requires a lot of elbow grease. But it’s actually simple to do and will take you no time at all.

Better still, you don’t have to buy harsh or toxic cleaning products, meaning you'll save money on your grocery bills in the long-run. So, if you want to remove grease and grime easily, follow these steps on how to clean a gas stove top to make it look spotless.

If you have an electric cooker instead, check out how to clean a glass stove . If you want to keep the glass looking pristine, you'll also want to read how to prevent scratches on your glass stove.

1. Remove grates and stove caps

Removing a burner from gas stove top (Image credit: Shutterstock)

First, remove your iron grates and stove burner caps, placing them to one side. Fill your sink with warm water, add a few drops of dish soap, and soak your grates and stove caps in the soapy water. This will help to soften the caked-on food particles and lift off grime.

2. Remove dried food or particles from the stove top

Cleaning stove top (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Next, wipe away any loose bits of food or debris on the stove top using a dry dishcloth or paper towel. You want to ensure there is nothing left on the surface before you clean the stove top. In addition, inspect the fuel ports of the burners, clearing any blockages if necessary. You can use an old toothbrush to carefully brush away debris that may prevent the stove from lighting properly.

3. Scrub the stove top using dish soap and hot water

Cleaning stove top (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Then, add a few drops of dish soap to a damp, non-abrasive sponge or microfiber cloth before gently scrubbing the stove top to remove grease and grime. Work in circular motions to lift off stains, wringing out your sponge regularly. Use an old toothbrush to clean inside any grooves or around the stove control knobs to remove oil residue or fingerprints.

Avoid using too much water on the stove top as this will go into the fuel ports, which will have trouble igniting. However, if this happens accidentally, it's not a problem. Just ensure the ports dry out completely before use.

4. Remove stubborn stains using white vinegar

Cleaning gas stove top (Image credit: Shutterstock)

For stubborn stains, make a 50/50 solution of water and white vinegar in a clean spray bottle, then spray directly onto the stove top. Leave the solution to sit for about 15-20 minutes before scrubbing away at the stove top until it’s clean and spotless.

While white vinegar and baking soda are known for their cleaning powers, but there are some things you should never clean with white vinegar .

5. Rinse the stove top clean and dry

Wiping dry stove top (Image credit: Shuterstock)

Once you’ve removed all the grease and grime, rinse the stove top with water using a clean sponge. When there are no traces of soapy residue, dry with a clean dish cloth or towel.

6. Clean grates and burner caps

Replacing grates on stove top (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Next, using a non-metal, soft bristled brush or sponge, scrub and remove any food residue or grease on the grates and burner caps. Since they were pre-soaked in warm water, they should be easy to clean. Be sure to get into all the awkward corners and spots with a small brush. Then, rinse with warm water until there are no traces of soap. Use a clean dish towel or cloth to dry the grates and caps thoroughly before placing them back on top of the stove.

For more grate cleaning tips, check out how to clean cast iron grates .

How often should you clean your stove top?

Depending on how often you use it, it’s advised to clean your stove top once a week. If you use it daily, it’s best practice to wipe up any spills, splashes or grime immediately. This will minimize the amount of surface build-up and make cleaning less of a chore. You might also want to check out how to clean a microwave and how to clean a dishwasher to get all of the kitchen chores done at once.

