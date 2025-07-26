The Apple Watch just got an AI fitness coach — how to enable Workout Buddy in watchOS 26

Apple's latest update, WatchOS 26, introduces Workout Buddy, an AI-powered fitness coach that lives right on your wrist. This new feature uses Apple Intelligence to analyze your workout data and deliver personalized voice feedback during exercise sessions.

Instead of just tracking your stats silently, Workout Buddy acts like a personal trainer, offering motivation at the start of workouts, real-time updates on your performance, and encouraging summaries when you're done.

The AI uses voices trained from actual Apple Fitness Plus trainers, so it sounds more like a real coach than a robotic assistant. Setting up Workout Buddy takes just a few taps, but there's some steps you'll need to follow to get this AI fitness companion working properly.

Here's how you can enable Workout Buddy on your Apple Watch.

1. Check if your device supports Workout Buddy (Image: © Future) Before you start setting up Workout Buddy, make sure your hardware can actually run it. You'll need an Apple Watch Series 6 or newer running watchOS 26, since older models don't have the processing power for this AI feature. More importantly, your paired iPhone must be an iPhone 15 Pro or newer with iOS 26 installed. This is because Workout Buddy relies on Apple Intelligence, which isn't available on older iPhones. You'll also need to have your device language set to English, as that's the only supported language at launch. If any of these requirements aren't met, you won't see the Workout Buddy option in your settings.

2. Connect headphones to your Apple Watch (Image: © Future) Workout Buddy only works when you have Bluetooth headphones connected, since all the voice feedback comes through audio. You can use AirPods, AirPods Pro, or any other Bluetooth earbuds, just make sure they're paired to either your Apple Watch or your iPhone. To check your connection, press the side button on your Apple Watch to open Control Center, then tap the AirPlay icon to see which audio device is selected. If your headphones aren't connected, go to Settings, Bluetooth on your Apple Watch and pair them there. The voice coaching won't work without headphones since there's no speaker on the Apple Watch, so this step is essential before you can use any of Workout Buddy's features.

3. Enable Workout Buddy in the Workout app (Image: © Apple) Open the Workout app on your Apple Watch and select one of the supported workout types. Before starting the workout, tap the Alerts icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Scroll down until you see Workout Buddy and tap it. You'll see a toggle switch that says Enable Workout Buddy, flip this on. The feature isn't enabled by default, so you have to manually turn it on for each workout type you want AI coaching for. Once enabled, Workout Buddy will automatically start providing voice feedback whenever you begin that type of workout.

4. Choose which workouts get AI coaching (Image: © Future) You don't have to enable Workout Buddy for every type of exercise. You might love motivational prompts during runs but prefer complete silence during strength training sessions. Apple designed it as an opt-in feature so you can pick and choose what gets AI coaching. Go through each supported workout type and decide which ones would benefit from AI feedback. For each workout type you want coached, follow the same process: open that workout, tap Alerts, find Workout Buddy, and enable it. This gives you complete control over when you want AI assistance and when you'd rather work out in peace.

5. Customize the voice style and feedback options (Image: © Future) Once Workout Buddy is enabled, you can personalize how it sounds and what information it shares. To change the voice style, go back to the Workout app, select a supported workout, tap Alerts, then Workout Buddy, and choose Voice Style. You'll see multiple options that sound different from each other, similar to how you can customize Siri's voice. Pick whichever one motivates you most or feels most natural. You can also customize what data appears on your workout screen alongside the voice coaching by tapping Workout Views instead of Alerts, then hitting the Edit button to rearrange or add different metrics. This way, you get both the audio coaching and the visual information that's most useful for your specific training goals.

