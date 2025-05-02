I almost threw out my filthy yard cushions — but this cordless spot cleaner has them looking as good as new

I know I can't be the only one who currently regrets leaving their patio furniture cushions outside all winter long.

Yes, I looked at them sitting on my decking for more than three months and definitely could have moved them into my shed on any dry day but did I? No. Now, thanks to a few sunny April days, I'm fully regretting it, mostly because I just checked the price of new ones and I can think of plenty of other things I'd rather spend $100+ on right now.

It was almost like a lightbulb went off in my head as I realized I could use the new spot cleaner I've been testing (and very much loving), outside. I mean it's even cordless for use in your car, so why not take it into my yard? Truly, this easy-to-use machine makes cleaning messes, old and new, so easy.

I wish I'd done this weeks ago, instead of wasting my time on the internet trying to find a new set of affordable outdoor seat cushions in the size I needed. Because I transformed these outdoor cushions within hours. And here's what you need to do if you're in the same boat.

Everything you need

All you need to give your outdoor cushions a good deep clean is a decent spot washer. I'm based in the U.K., where I used my Vax SpotWash Home Cordlesswhich is currently on sale at Amazon for U.K. buyers.

U.S. readers can use any spot washer, but you want to make sure it's cordless and highly rated.

How to revive your outdoor cushions

(Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

First, you need to fill the tank of your machine. I filled mine to the small area line as I thought this would be enough — and it was. I recommend starting with the sides of the cushions and the corners. To tackle these I used the Crevice Tool and a generous amount of solution. I had to scrub quite hard to get into the creases and around the edges but it came out surprisingly well.

(Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

Next, I moved on to the main part of each cushion, which was so easy to clean as my cushions are quite firm. I did end up using quite a lot of the solution and I did keep going until all of the water was basically gone. The colour of the water that was cycling through the machine was honestly jaw-dropping, and at this point, the cushions already looked brand new.

(Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

I let them all dry in the sun, which they did fast. And I did have to repeat it on all of the cushions, mainly on the sides as they were still slightly green. But after repeating the process twice, I was left with what looked like brand-new cushions.

Admittedly, there was one cushion (pictured below) that I struggled to get the white marks out of. They have faded a lot but you can still slightly see them. I'm still impressed!

(Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

Good to know

(Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

Like me, you might find you need to go over this process a few times if your cushions are in really bad shape. I did this over two days to allow them to fully dry in between washes.

The crevice tool is really handy for getting right into the seam of your cushions as the general tool can't really reach into the crevices.

Do make sure you give your spot cleaner a good thorough clean afterward. As you can see, the water that collects in the dirty tank was really gross.

(Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)