I clean a hard-to-reach part of my washing machine with this $4 gadget — and it’s easier than you think

My washing machine is the hardest-working appliance in my household. It’s used at least once a day and cleans a mountain of laundry. Thankfully, I have one of the best washing machines to get the job done, and I know I can always rely on it to blitz through my washing.

However, although I can count on my washing machine, it still needs some care and attention to make sure it remains clean and fresh. So, that’s why I always take time to ensure even the hard-to-reach places are kept free of any build-up of dirt and grime.

Cleaning a cleaning machine

It may seem odd that a cleaning machine still needs to be cleaned, but there are some areas where the washing machine’s water doesn’t completely sweep out, and residue from washing detergent and other debris can build up, and mold can grow.

This two-pack of hard bristle crevice cleaning brushes are designed to clean tight spaces. Measuring 9.5 (L) x 0.8 (W) x 0.5 (H) inches, the brush can fit into small gaps. They are ideal for cleaning tight spots in your washing machine, around faucets, shower doors, and toilet seats.

That’s why it helps to know how to clean a washing machine; it will not only help your washing machine last longer, but also ensure your clothes don’t come out more smelly than when they first went in the tub.

Two problem areas in a washing machine are the detergent drawer and the washing machine seal, which are easy to check. Often, the drawer can be removed and cleaned with hot water and a brush to remove excess detergent and fabric softener. The seal can also be pulled back, wiped clean, and freed of excess water and residue.

Cleaning a hard-to-reach area of your washing machine

(Image credit: Future)

However, there’s another area that needs cleaning, but because it’s hard to reach, it often gets left untouched and forgotten, leading to a mess of gunk and an inevitable smelly washing.

I’m referring to the space between the washing machine drum and the seal. It’s a tight cavity that is difficult to access, and you certainly won’t be able to reach the area with a normal scrubbing brush or cloth.

But, I’ve discovered the perfect tool that will clean away the gunk, and it only costs a couple of dollars. It’s a narrow tool known as a crevice brush, and it’s slim enough to fit in between the gap.

What’s more, it’s an all-purpose brush and can also be used to clean grout and around awkward areas such as faucets and shower door tracks. You might think that a small tool, like a toothbrush, will do, but the bristles on a crevice brush are much longer, while the head is narrower, allowing you to reach into tighter spaces.

The Hard Bristle Crevice Cleaning Brush is discounted by 43% at Amazon, where you can pick it up for $3.99. There’s really no reason not to try it, and it will solve the problem of cleaning that hard-to-reach area in your washing machine. One quick sweep with the brush and you'll be surprised what it turfs out.