You won’t believe how gross your mattress gets in summer — here's how to keep your bed clean

No one wants to interrupt the summer fun with thoughts of cleaning, but a dirty mattress can compromise the comfort of your bed and the quality of your sleep. And it turns out from self tan to sunscreen and sand, all your favorite summer pastimes can turn your mattress from sleep haven to stained horror.

So we've rounded up the most common summer culprits of a messy mattress, alongside expert tips on how to keep your bed clean so that you can get it back into top condition. Mattress beyond saving? Our guide to the best mattresses of the year can help you find the perfect replacement.

Also, did you know summer is prime time for bed bugs? Don't worry, here are our top tips for keeping your mattress bed bug free.

Self tanner

Step one: don't sit on your bed to do your self tan (Image credit: Getty Images)

What's the problem? Self tan might look great on your legs but on a mattress, there's no better word for it than icky. And dark self tan stains are notoriously hard to get rid of, sticking to your mattress long after fading from your skin.

Our first piece of advice is to invest in one of the best mattress protectors. While protectors won't prevent all staining they're a lot easier to clean than a mattress — and a lot cheaper to replace if the stains refuse to budge.

How to get self tanner off your mattress and bedding

These tips can be used to clean self tan marks off a mattress, as well as treating stained sheets before placing them in the washing machine.

Blot fresh stains: When you notice a stain, use a dry towel to blot away as much as possible. Avoid rubbing, as this will cause the stain to spread. Apply stain remover: Gently dab the solution onto the mark, leaving it to sit for as long as recommended before blotting. Alternatively... Make your own stain remover: Mix together equal parts white vinegar with water and use a spray bottle to apply the solution to the mattress. Leave to work for around 20 minutes and blot to remove. Apply baking soda: If the stain won't go, mix together a cup of baking soda with two tablespoons of white vinegar and a tablespoon of water. Apply to the mattress, leave to dry, then vacuum away. Repeat: Still won't fade? Repeat the process.

Sunscreen

Wash it off before you go to bed... (Image credit: Shutterstock)

What's the problem? First, it doesn't matter if it's staining your mattress, we always advise slapping on the sunscreen before heading out. Second, going to sleep without washing off your sunscreen can result in yellow stains on your mattress and bedding.

We recommend showering before bed to limit the risk of staining (and cool your core temperature — there are lots of advantages to a pre-bed shower.) But if you crawled beneath the sheets still smelling faintly of sunscreen, here's how to tackle the resulting yellow stains.

How to clean sunscreen from your mattress

Blot fresh stains: Sunscreen is greasy so the first thing to do is use a dry cloth to blot any of the residue. Use the powder method: Apply a thick layer of powder, such as baking soda or baby powder, to stains. Leave for at least eight hours and vacuum. Apply a baking soda solution: If the stain remains, create a paste by adding a splash of water to baking soda. Spread the paste over the stain and work it gently into the bed with a brush. Leave to dry then vacuum. Repeat: Sunscreen stains are tricky to remove so you might need to repeat the above steps several times.

Pollen

Get a vacuum on that pesky pollen (Image credit: Future)

What's the problem? Opening the bedroom window allows pollens and other allergens to enter your room on a gust of fresh air.

Unlike other issues in this list pollen won't result in physical damage to your mattress, but a build-up of allergens can have an impact on your sleep.

It's hard to drift off with the runny eyes / blocked noses / endless sneezing of a hay fever attack, but there are ways to reduce allergens in your bed.

How to get pollen out of your mattress

Avoid drying your bedding outdoors: While the hot sun is a natural clothes dryer, hanging your bedding outside exposes it to more pollen.

While the hot sun is a natural clothes dryer, hanging your bedding outside exposes it to more pollen. Take a shower before bed: The most common source of allergens in your mattress is, unfortunately, you. They cling to your skin and hair during the day before burrowing into your bedding at night. A quick shower or bath before bed can help wash it all away.

The most common source of allergens in your mattress is, unfortunately, you. They cling to your skin and hair during the day before burrowing into your bedding at night. A quick shower or bath before bed can help wash it all away. Keep your window closed: This might sound stifling but closing your window during the day can actually help keep your bedroom cool, as well as locking pollen outside.

This might sound stifling but closing your window during the day can actually help keep your bedroom cool, as well as locking pollen outside. Vacuum your mattress: Vacuuming your mattress helps remove all kinds of gross things, from dead skin to dust mites. Double-check your mattress can be vacuumed and then add this to your cleaning routine.

Night sweats

No sweat (Image credit: Future)

What's the problem? High temperatures are ideal if you're heading to the beach or enjoying a backyard barbecue but when it comes to sleep, your body prefers to keep things cool. And night sweats don't just disrupt your rest, they can damage your mattress too.

Alongside the obvious yellow mattress stains, sweat can cause the materials within your bed to break down. But don't worry, we have some expert-backed tips for removing yellow stains from your mattress.

How to clean night sweats out of your mattress

Start with an enzyme cleaner: Natural enzyme cleaners can break down the proteins in sweat stains to clean away marks and bad smells. Using a baking soda solution: For stubborn sweat stains, mix together equal parts water and white vinegar and spray over the mattress. Leave for 10 minutes and then sprinkle a layer of baking soda on top. Let it sit for at least four hours, then vacuum away. Finish with a steam cleaner: A mattress steam cleaner can remove even set-in stains but be sure to patch test before use, as the moisture can damage some materials.

Sand

How does it get from here to your mattress? No one really knows (Image credit: Shutterstock)

What's the problem? It's scientifically impossible to leave the beach without bringing home any sand — at least in our experience. No matter how much brushing, shaking and holding your shoes upside down you do, grains of sand always end up hitching a ride home from the beach.

The first step to keeping your mattress sand-free is to not put your clothes or bags on the bed after a trip. This is a good habit to get into anyway, as it can help you avoid bed bugs. But if, despite that, you've still woken up feeling decidedly gritty, here are the steps to take.

How to clean sand from your mattress