Whether you’re enjoying park festivals, picnics or simply have children who love rolling around in the grass, you’ll need to know how to remove grass stains. It’s always a nuisance when you have unsightly stains on your summer outfits, but you can easily remove grass stains without ruining clothes. Typically, grass stains are protein stains caused by the chlorophyll from the plant. These pigments bind to the fibre compounds, leaving a green or yellow dye on clothes or white shoes.

Luckily, knowing how to remove grass stains is not as tricky as it seems. Similar to knowing how to remove oil stains from clothes , or how to remove red wine stains , stubborn grass stains can easily be removed in a few simple steps. Best of all, you don’t even need to use bleach or any other harsh chemicals to remove grass stains. All you'll need are some basic, household ingredients that you probably already have in your kitchen, and that costs you much less. So if you want to maintain your park style, here’s how to remove grass stains without ruining clothes.

How to remove grass stains with white vinegar

1. First, mix a 50/50 solution of one part distilled white vinegar, one part water and a tablespoon of dish soap into a small bowl or into a spray bottle.

2. Next, apply the solution directly onto the stain, and let it sit for around 30 minutes. This will allow the solution to set into the stain and get to work to lift it.

3. Then, gently scrub at the area with a soft brush or white cloth before rinsing in cool water. Repeat these steps until the stain is completely gone, and hang to air dry.

TIP: Similar to knowing how to remove blood stains quickly , never use hot or lukewarm water as this will make the stain set in.

How to remove grass stains with rubbing alcohol

1. First, dip a cotton ball, cotton bud, or cloth in rubbing (isopropyl) alcohol before applying directly to the grass stain. The alcohol should work well to lift off any traces of green pigment from the fabric. Then, leave to air dry completely, before rinsing the area with cold water.

2. Next, apply a drop of liquid detergent to the stain, and gently rub into fabric for about five minutes. Once the stain has faded, rinse with cold water until there are no traces of soapy residue. Repeat steps until the grass stain is completely removed before hanging to dry.

TIP: For delicate fabrics, try a 50/50 solution of water and alcohol to avoid damage. In any case, you should always do a spot test on a small area of the item first, before treating the stain. You don’t want to risk causing more damage to your clothes!

