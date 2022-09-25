If you enjoy baking treats, you’ll need to know how to clean a baking sheet so it looks good as new. This is especially the case if your once-gleaming sheet has now turned brown or stained over time.

Similar to having one of the best cutting boards , baking sheets are one of the most frequently used cooking essentials. That’s why it’s so important to know how to clean a baking tray the right way to remove baked-on food and stubborn grease.

Although cleaning a baking tray seems like it requires plenty of elbow-grease, it’s not that hard to do. All you need are a few household items that you’ll find in your kitchen, that will save you time and effort of scrubbing. Best of all, you don’t even need to spend a fortune on expensive cleaning products. So, if you want a sparkling baking sheet in no time, follow our easy steps on how to clean a baking sheet so it looks good as new.

How to clean a baking sheet with baking soda and dish soap

1. First, place the baking sheet in the sink, and pour hot water over it. Add a few tablespoons of baking soda, and leave to sit for about one hour, or overnight for stubborn stains. This will allow the chemical reaction to work in lifting off grease and caked-on food.

2. Next, scrub the baking sheet clean with a non-abrasive sponge, brush or microfibre cloth to remove the dirt and debris. Then, hand wash the sheet as normal using dish soap and warm water.

Hand washing a baking sheet in the sink (Image credit: Shutterstock)

3. Once you have cleaned all traces of dirt or grease, rinse the baking sheet thoroughly with warm water before leaving it to dry.

TIP: Alternatively, you could create a paste by adding a few drops of warm water with baking soda. Apply directly onto the baking sheet, and allow to sit for about 30 minutes. Gently rub stains using a nylon scrubber until the marks are gone, before washing thoroughly with dish soap and water.

How to clean a baking sheet with baking soda and white vinegar

1. Alternatively, fill the sink with hot water (just enough so that it will cover the baking sheet), and add half a cup of baking soda and white vinegar to it.

2. Next, place the baking sheet in the water and leave it to sit for up to an hour, or longer depending on how grimy the sheet is. This will give the solution time to work its way into the sheet, and help lift off any grime, food or stubborn grease easily.

Baking sheet soaking in soapy water (Image credit: Shutterstock)

3. Then, scrub the sheet clean using a non-abrasive sponge or microfibre cloth, removing all traces of dirt or grease before rinsing with warm water. Leave to dry.

TIP: Baking soda is known to be gentle on pans as it won't scratch or discolor the finish. This can be used on aluminium, aluminized steel, and non-stick baking sheets. If you want to know more, find out what makes baking soda and vinegar so good at cleaning .

How to clean a baking sheet with washing soda and cream of tartar

1. First, sprinkle washing soda and cream of tartar onto the baking sheet. Then, carefully, pour a small amount of hot water on top of the sheet.

2. Next, mix the ingredients together to form a paste, spreading it evenly across the sheet.

Washing soda to clean baking sheet with brush (Image credit: Shutterstock)

3. Finally, allow the mixture to sit for around 15-30 minutes before scrubbing stains away with a non-abrasive sponge pad or cloth. Then, wash as normal with dish soap and warm water before leaving to dry.

TIP: Washing soda is similar to baking soda, however, you’ll need to wear gloves as this may cause skin irritation. While cream of tartar is a popular baking ingredient.

How to prevent a dirty baking sheet

Lined baking sheet with food on it (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want to minimize deep cleaning chores, you can line your baking sheet with foil, parchment paper, or a silicone baking mat like this Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick,Food Safe Baking Mat - Pack of 2 ($9 (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab)). Not only will these protect the surface from grease, but makes it easier to lift the whole batch of baking out once they’re ready to eat.