How to watch Stage 20 of Tour de France 2025: live stream cycling online from anywhere

Stage 20 of Tour de France 2025 is the one that breakaway specialists have been waiting all week for. With teams now short of manpower and riders low on energy, the opportunity is there for someone to take advantage and claim a stage victory.

Three weeks have passed since the Tour de France got underway in Lille Métropole and it’s almost time for the final push. The penultimate stage of the race sees riders forced to deal with near-constant undulation as they travel 184.2 km from Nantua to Pontarlier. The most notable ascent will be the Côte de Thésy which comes halfway through the stage and could create the perfect opportunity for a breakaway pack.

While plenty of riders in the pack will be seeking a stage win, the unrelenting Tadej Pogacar will be aiming to keep his sizeable advantage over Jonas Vingegaard. The Slovenian has been virtually untouchable this year and knows that one more strong ride will see him take a huge step towards winning his fourth Tour de France title.

FREE Tour de France 2025 live streams

Cycling fans in U.K. and Australia can watch Stage 20 of the 2025 Tour de France for FREE.

You can find the free streams on the U.K.'s ITVX and Australia’s SBS (register with an email address).

If you're traveling abroad, you'll need to use a VPN to unblock your usual free stream. We've tried it with NordVPN and it works perfectly.

How to watch 2025 Tour de France live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch Stage 20 of the 2025 Tour de France on Peacock who will have all 21 stages. (from $7.99 per month).

Alternatively, you can watch it on NBC via Sling as alluded to earlier.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch all the stages, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in the U.K.

Cycling fans in the U.K. can watch Stage 20 of the 2025 Tour de France live for FREE on ITVX via the ITV4 channel.

ITV4 is a free-to-air channel in the U.K., though it requires a TV licence and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) to watch content live on ITVX.

Live coverage of the 2025 Tour de France will also be broadcast in the UK on TNT Sports. To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in Canada

The world feed of Cycling's most legendary race is streaming exclusively in Canada on FloBikes, including Stage 20 of the race.

UK resident visiting the Great White North? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in the UK so you can watch ITV's Tour de France stream for free.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in Australia

Australian residents will be able to watch Stage 20 of the Tour de France for free on the home of cycling in Australia, SBS.

SBS on Demand will be your home for the race and you can sign in right now via Google, Facebook or Apple accounts. Simply provide your birth year and gender and watch for free!

Outside Oz during the Tour? You can still catch the action by using NordVPN.

