The viral gadget home organizers swear by: Save up to 40% on Niimbot label makers today

Prime Big Day Deals are coming soon, but I’ve found some great marked-down prices to help you get organized before the main event.

With fall being the perfect time to clear out cupboards and sort out clutter, it’s the ideal opportunity to invest in a label maker. And once you use a label maker, you’ll wonder how you ever managed without. I’ve found three hot Niimbot deals worth dropping in your basket right now, with savings up to 40%.

To get the most out of the deals, make sure you’re signed up to Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial. Even better, if you’ve got a young adult who’s just started college and needs help getting their accommodation organized, they can save more by signing up for Amazon Prime’s 6-month free trial.

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My top 3 picks

Niimbot M3 Thermal Transfer Label Maker Machine: was $199 now $169 at Amazon Say goodbye to faded labels with the NIIMBOT M2, a compact Bluetooth printer that produces long-lasting 300 DPI labels for cables, bins, and outdoor gear. Using the mobile app or desktop software, you can choose from dozens of fonts, templates, and barcodes to customize labels up to 2 inches wide. It’s a fast, portable, and reliable solution for anyone looking to get their home office or small business completely organized. Right now, you can save $30 on this exceptional label maker.

Save 33% Niimbot D110 Ugraded Version Mini Label Maker, wth 3 tapes: was $39 now $26 at Amazon This Niimbot D110 Upgraded Version mini Bluetooth labeler set comes with 3 rolls of labels in different colors and pre-cut sizes. The compact label printer lets you create sleek name tags, pantry jar labels, and cable tags right from your smartphone. It’s lightweight, rechargeable, and designed to keep your life or business organized.