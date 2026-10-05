The viral gadget home organizers swear by: Save up to 40% on Niimbot label makers today
The one item every well-organized home needs
Prime Big Day Deals are coming soon, but I’ve found some great marked-down prices to help you get organized before the main event.
With fall being the perfect time to clear out cupboards and sort out clutter, it’s the ideal opportunity to invest in a label maker. And once you use a label maker, you’ll wonder how you ever managed without. I’ve found three hot Niimbot deals worth dropping in your basket right now, with savings up to 40%.
To get the most out of the deals, make sure you’re signed up to Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial. Even better, if you’ve got a young adult who’s just started college and needs help getting their accommodation organized, they can save more by signing up for Amazon Prime’s 6-month free trial.
Quick Links
- Shop all Amazon deals
- Niimbot M3 Thermal Transfer Label Maker: was $199 now $169
- D110 Upgraded Version Mini Label Maker, with 3 tapes: was $39 now $26
- Niimbot B1 Label Maker: was $39 now $23
My top 3 picks
Say goodbye to faded labels with the NIIMBOT M2, a compact Bluetooth printer that produces long-lasting 300 DPI labels for cables, bins, and outdoor gear. Using the mobile app or desktop software, you can choose from dozens of fonts, templates, and barcodes to customize labels up to 2 inches wide. It’s a fast, portable, and reliable solution for anyone looking to get their home office or small business completely organized. Right now, you can save $30 on this exceptional label maker.
This Niimbot D110 Upgraded Version mini Bluetooth labeler set comes with 3 rolls of labels in different colors and pre-cut sizes. The compact label printer lets you create sleek name tags, pantry jar labels, and cable tags right from your smartphone. It’s lightweight, rechargeable, and designed to keep your life or business organized.
The NIIMBOT B1 is a compact, inkless thermal printer that connects wirelessly via Bluetooth to customize and print labels up to 2 inches wide for home, office, or small business use. Connect to the app, design your labels with custom fonts and graphics, and start printing. Powered by a rechargeable battery, it features automatic label recognition to reduce media waste and streamline quick, on-the-go organization.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Camilla is the Homes Staff Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.