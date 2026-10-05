Grab your 30-day free Amazon Prime trial! (Image credit: Amazon) As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Even better, college students get 6-months free and 50% off membership. Sign up for Amazon Prime

It's that time of year again, and Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days kick off tomorrow. I know, I know, it's come back around fast, but that means we can take advantage of the best deals right before the holidays.

It's also the best time to pick up summer essentials at a discounted price. I've managed to find my favorite cooler box with 20% off. The Ninja FrostVault is currently available for $199 at Amazon, down from $249.

For such an impressive cooler, this is the lowest price and a great investment ahead of the hot, hot summers we're sure to see in our future. (For more deals, follow our October Prime Day live blog).

Ninja Frostvault: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The Ninja FrostVault cooler keeps cans perfectly cool for up to 8 days and keeps ice frozen for 5 days. It's fast-cooling, easy to maintain, and has handy compartments to keep your food separated.

The Ninja FrostVault is more than just a cooler. It's an off-roading machine. It has large tyres that make it easy to transport wherever you need, meaning no campsite is too far into the woods to take all of your fresh food.

Last summer was one of the hottest on record for the U.S. and the rest of the world, so you'd be forgiven for preparing to stay as cool as humanly possible in the blistering heat. A cooler like this is a great way to keep drinks cold so you can always stay refreshed.

When I tested the cooler, it kept ice completely frozen for five days, and after eight days, my cans of soda were still completely cold.