This Ninja Cooler keeps ice frozen for 5 whole days and it's already on sale for Amazon's Big Deal Days
Keep it cool
As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Even better, college students get 6-months free and 50% off membership.
It's that time of year again, and Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days kick off tomorrow. I know, I know, it's come back around fast, but that means we can take advantage of the best deals right before the holidays.
It's also the best time to pick up summer essentials at a discounted price. I've managed to find my favorite cooler box with 20% off. The Ninja FrostVault is currently available for $199 at Amazon, down from $249.
For such an impressive cooler, this is the lowest price and a great investment ahead of the hot, hot summers we're sure to see in our future. (For more deals, follow our October Prime Day live blog).
The Ninja FrostVault cooler keeps cans perfectly cool for up to 8 days and keeps ice frozen for 5 days. It's fast-cooling, easy to maintain, and has handy compartments to keep your food separated.
The Ninja FrostVault is more than just a cooler. It's an off-roading machine. It has large tyres that make it easy to transport wherever you need, meaning no campsite is too far into the woods to take all of your fresh food.
Last summer was one of the hottest on record for the U.S. and the rest of the world, so you'd be forgiven for preparing to stay as cool as humanly possible in the blistering heat. A cooler like this is a great way to keep drinks cold so you can always stay refreshed.
When I tested the cooler, it kept ice completely frozen for five days, and after eight days, my cans of soda were still completely cold.
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Ashley is a staff writer on the the Reviews team at Tom’s Guide. She has a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University and a BA in Journalism, Media and Sociology. She has written for titles including Women’s Health UK, writing health and wellness stories, and Virgin Radio UK, specializing in entertainment news and celebrity interviews. She has reported on a variety of topics including music, literature, motorsport, entertainment and health. She has previously reviewed live music events, books, and wellness products but discovering the top audio equipment on the market is what she does best. When she is not testing out the latest tech, you can find her either curled up with a cup of tea and a good novel or out hiking.
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