Amazon Prime Day smart home sale — 19 deals I’d buy on Echo, Nest, Ring and more with up to 50% off

This year's Amazon Prime Day deals make it easier than ever to build out the smart home of your dreams. Many of the best smart home devices we've tested, from the best smart speakers to security cameras, can be had for nearly half off their normal price. These gadgets will help make your everyday tasks more convenient.

If you haven't decided on a smart home platform, be sure to check out my guide on Alexa vs. Google vs. Siri to decide which is best for your home. Many of these newer devices also support Matter so they work across Alexa, Google, and HomeKit as well as any other smart home system that supports it like SmartThings.

Smart home Prime Day deals

Blink Outdoor 4 + Amazon Echo Show 5: was $190 now $59 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera with a compact cube-shaped body that can be placed indoors or outside. In our Blink Outdoor 4 review, we appreciated that it records at 1080p, lets you store video in the cloud or locally (if you buy the separate Blink Sync Module), and offers a two-year battery life. This Editor's Choice camera is on our list of the best home security cameras. The Echo Show 5 smart display provides a place to view your camera feed, control your smart home, and watch videos from a compact touchscreen with the Alexa assistant built-in.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) w/ TP-Link Bulb: was $74 now $22 @ Amazon

The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. In our Echo Dot review, we noted it features crisp, full sound with eero built-in for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.

Echo (4th Gen) with TP-Link Smart Color Bulb: was $125 now $54 @ Amazon

This larger Echo packs some of the strongest smart speaker audio performance and deep Alexa integration to serve as the core of your smart home. It's not only an Alexa smart speaker, but a hub that can control other smart home devices through both Zigbee and Matter. There's also an eero mesh Wi-Fi extender on board or you can pair two Echos together to upgrade your TV's audio experience with an Alexa home theater sound experience. Right now, it comes with a free TP-Link smart color bulb.

Eufy Dual Video Doorbell E340: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

Keep watch over your packages with eufy's dual video E340 video doorbell. Not only is there a second camera to watch the floor around your front door, it also has onboard AI to monitor packages so you don't have to. You even get clear, 2K video day and night, and local video storage. Just make sure you have a eufy Homebase 3 to pair it to.

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $89 @ Amazon

This full-home kit includes the weatherproof Blink Outdoor 4 and Blink Mini 2 cameras and Blink video doorbell so you can monitor your property indoors and out. Each camera boasts a 1080p resolution but the Outdoor 4 and Blink Mini 2 have onboard computer vision for advanced person detection as well as color night vision. The star of the show is the included Blink Sync Module which allows you to store and access clips locally with a USB drive.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock: was $229 now $110 @ Amazon

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has been at the top of our best smart locks page for a while, and with good reason. This sleek conversion smart lock replaces the interior portion of your door lock so you can still use your original key if you want to. You can control it and view activity remotely. I appreciate that it automatically locks and unlocks your door when you leave or arrive back home and that it works seamlessly with every major smart home system. This lets you tie it to other smart home devices so it can automatically turn your entryway and living room lights on when you walk in.

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights (100 feet): was $279 now $179 @ Amazon

This one-and-done permanent outdoor light setup is worth the cost since you can adjust colors to give your home's exterior some pop all year round. You can set the LEDs to basic colors to serve as standard moonlighting or create (or use preset) animated scenes to celebrate holidays like Halloween or Christmas.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K isn't just our favorite Roku device — it's our favorite streaming device ever. We loved its excellent 4K streaming quality in our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, thanks to HDR10 and Dolby Vision support.

Echo Spot (2024) w/ TP-Link Color Smart Bulb: was $104 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Echo Spot (2024) crosses the bridge between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art, and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it offers a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions. It's now bundled with a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb.

Amazon Echo Hub: was $179 now $124 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Since its launch, Amazon has sold its Echo Hub for $179. So we're naturally excited to see it get a price drop. If you own smart home devices and don't have a control panel for them, this is the deal for you. In our Amazon Echo Hub review we said the Editor's Choice device puts every aspect of your smart home at your fingertips with the ability to connect to thousands of devices effortlessly.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Google's third-generation smart thermostat packs a highly accurate occupancy sensor; detecting when you're present in a room. It uses this information to automate heating and cooling routines based on your daily activity. This turns down your system while you're away but keeps your home toasty when you need it. It also keeps an eye on your HVAC system to send alerts if something seems off.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $174 now $84 @ Amazon

The newest Echo Show 8 is the best smart display for most people. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combining speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated smart home hub for Matter and Zigbee devices, this is our favorite smart display Amazon has made yet. It's now bundled with a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $80 now $39 @ Amazon

Named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor your energy usage.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: was $69 now $44 @ Amazon

Keep an eye on indoor air quality in an easy-to-understand score. This gadget sucks in air to break down humidity, harmful particles, and temperature to rate the quality of your environment. You can use it to kick off routines like turning on your Alexa-enabled devices such as air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans when the indoor air quality drops too low. In my Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor review, I found that it's sensitive enough to detect even the most subtle changes in the air such as when my dog uses a wee-wee pad or someone's vaping in the room.

Kasa Matter Smart Plugs w/ Energy Monitoring: was $23 now $19 @ Amazon

Kasa's compact smart plug plays nice with all of the major smart home platforms including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung Smart Things. I use mine to control my underbed light strips—when my Echo Spot's occupancy sensor detects motion after 7 PM it turns them on automatically when I enter the room. You can also use these plugs with things like lamps, fans, or even your coffee maker.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen: was $140 now $79 @ Amazon

Ring's latest entry-level video doorbell comes with Head-to-Toe vertical coverage so you can see packages and faces even when they're right on top of your door. Its 1080p resolution is crisp enough to zoom in and see details like the text on a package placed at your stoop. The new Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) extends monitoring protection into your home with end-to-end encryption.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro (Battery): was $180 now $89 @ Amazon

This weatherproof wireless Ring camera has pro-level features that the models above lack. The biggest is 3D motion detection which uses radar to verify motion events and cut down false alerts. It also features Ring's Bird's Eye View feature which animates someone's path on an aerial map of your home. That way you can see where they came from and where they went after they approached. It works well whether you place it indoors or outside so you can swap it around as needed. Plus, it even comes equipped with color night vision and a built-in spotlight, which is impressive for an option under $100.

Sonos Era 100: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Sonos' entry-level smart speaker is a triumph of design, ease of use, and sound quality. It sounds much bigger than it actually is, and slips really neatly into any kind of decor that you might have around your house. It also works with Sonos' smart assistant or Alexa.