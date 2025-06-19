Amazon knocks up to 60% off Blink cameras — 7 device deals I'd shop ahead of Prime Day

With vacations and busy summer schedules right around the corner, whole home security can help give you some peace of mind while you're away from home. And fortunately, Amazon's early Prime Day sale is knocking up to 60% off top-rated Blink devices. In fact, we're seeing some of the lowest prices ever on these home security must-haves

It's no secret that Blink makes some of the best home security cameras on the market. That's why I suggest checking out the Blink Outdoor 4 (5-Pack), which is now down to $159. Need a smart doorbell? Snag the brand-new Blink Video Doorbell bundled with the updated Blink Outdoor 4 XR, which is now 55% off.

To take advantage of these and more unbeatable Blink deals, keep scrolling to see all my favorite picks from the Blink sale on Amazon. Plus, there's plenty more Blink bundles to shop on Amazon. For more ways to save, check out our Prime Day deals live blog and our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.

Best Blink Deals

Blink Floodlight Camera (battery): was $129 now $59 at Amazon This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for just $59. The wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 bundle: was $139 now $64 at Amazon This bundle deal gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 camera and a Blink Mini 2 indoor camera for 50% off their combined price. The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. Plus, the Blink Mini 2 is a well-designed, inexpensive indoor camera with a host of useful settings and features.

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $179 now $89 at Amazon This bundle gets you a lot, including a Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. It also features a Mini 2 camera, Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) and Sync Module Core. This bundle is ideal for keeping an eye on the surroundings of your home. You save $90 on the entire package.

Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4 XR: was $199 now $89 at Amazon This bundle deal gets you the second-generation Video Doorbell and fourth-generation Outdoor cam for just $89. You'll be able to answer your door from anywhere protect your home inside and out with these devices. It also comes with Sync Module XR which is the system hub that helps you build out your Blink whole-home system, supporting up to 10 devices. You don't want to miss out on this bundle that will save you $109.