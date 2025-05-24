Huge Amazon device sale for Memorial Day — 15 deals I recommend shopping

Memorial Day sales are here — and if you're looking to stock up on smart home essentials, Amazon has the deals just for you.

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16 now $8 at Amazon This Kasa Smart Light Bulb displays are conveniently compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Adjust the brightness from 1% to 100%. You can even dim them for a DIY sunrise alarm, scheduling them to brighten in the morning gradually and slowly dim down after sunset to kickstart a sleeping routine.

Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $19 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration, you can't go wrong here.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $24 at Amazon Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The Echo Pop delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $54 at Amazon At just $54, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.

Blink Floodlight Camera (battery): was $129 now $64 at Amazon This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for 50% off. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Echo Show 5 Kids (3rd Gen): was $99 now $69 at Amazon The Kids edition of the Echo Show 5 includes 1 year of Amazon Kids Plus, a subscription service that provides access to kid-friendly shows, books, music and more. You can also use parental controls to manage how your children use the device. Otherwise, the Echo Show 5 Kids is a great smart display that lets you make video calls to approved contacts, get help with homework, watch videos and more.

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $89 at Amazon The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but that's understandable at this low price.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139 now $99 at Amazon In our Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we loved this Fire TV device for its speedy performance and easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. It's the best Fire TV device yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for device jugglers. It's just tough to justify the extra cost versus the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for less than half the price.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $179 now $119 at Amazon This Ring floodlight camera has a 1080p camera, two LED floodlights that deliver 2000 lumens, and a built-in 105-dB siren. Unlike the pricier Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, it lacks 5GHz Wi-Fi, HDR, and +3D Motion Detection, but will otherwise give you a good, clear image. And, it's $60 off its regular price!

Editor's Choice deal Blink Outdoor 4 cameras: was $399 now $199 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.