Huge Amazon device sale for Memorial Day — 15 deals I recommend shopping

Memorial Day sales are here — and if you're looking to stock up on smart home essentials, Amazon has the deals just for you.
Whether you're wanting to upgrade your streaming set up, go paperless when reading your favorite books or add some extra security to your space, Amazon's Memorial Day sale is offering unbeatable deals on its best-selling devices.
From smart displays to security cameras, you really can't go wrong when purchasing these popular devices — especially now that they're up to 50% off. We're talking deals on Blink security cameras, Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers, Kindles and more starting at just $8.
Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite smart home picks from Amazon. Plus, don't miss our larger Amazon Memorial Day sales guide and our Amazon promo codes roundup.
Best Amazon Device Deals
This Kasa Smart Light Bulb displays are conveniently compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Adjust the brightness from 1% to 100%. You can even dim them for a DIY sunrise alarm, scheduling them to brighten in the morning gradually and slowly dim down after sunset to kickstart a sleeping routine.
The standard Fire TV Stick is no more. It's now the Fire TV Stick HD and at just $19 it's a bargain. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. We'd still advise most people to opt for the 4K Max model, but if you don't have a 4K TV this is the streaming stick for you.
The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration, you can't go wrong here.
Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The Echo Pop delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.
This is one of the best streaming devices available. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we praised its snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and the included Alexa Voice Remote. Don't pass up the chance to get it at this price.
At just $54, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.
This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for 50% off. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.
The Kids edition of the Echo Show 5 includes 1 year of Amazon Kids Plus, a subscription service that provides access to kid-friendly shows, books, music and more. You can also use parental controls to manage how your children use the device. Otherwise, the Echo Show 5 Kids is a great smart display that lets you make video calls to approved contacts, get help with homework, watch videos and more.
The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but that's understandable at this low price.
In our Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we loved this Fire TV device for its speedy performance and easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. It's the best Fire TV device yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for device jugglers. It's just tough to justify the extra cost versus the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for less than half the price.
This Ring floodlight camera has a 1080p camera, two LED floodlights that deliver 2000 lumens, and a built-in 105-dB siren. Unlike the pricier Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, it lacks 5GHz Wi-Fi, HDR, and +3D Motion Detection, but will otherwise give you a good, clear image. And, it's $60 off its regular price!
The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet.
The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.
The all-new Kindle Colorsoft is available in a bundle that includes the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32GB), a plant-based leather cover, and a wireless charging dock. By bundling these items together, you'll spend $40 less when compared to buying each item separately.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom's Guide.
