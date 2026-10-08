Apple and LG smart home products just leaked ahead of Apple October event — here's what the new images tell us
Another step toward an Apple-defined house
After years of leaks and rumors, Apple's smart home ambitions are starting to come into focus. A Bloomberg report early this week claimed that Apple and LG are partnering to develop a number of smart home gadgets, including a doorbell and thermostat.
Apple is reportedly holding an event on October 13 where several smart home devices could be announced, including the much-rumored HomePad smart home hub.
Now the reputable leaker, pdfu has followed Mark Gurman's report with leaked renders of the LG/Apple lock, thermostat and a smart temperature sensor, plus some details about the devices. Here's what they look like and what each device is supposed to feature.
Smart Deadbolt Lock
Notably, of the three devices that pdfu revealed in their posts, none of them have an obvious Apple logo. However, they all feature an LG log, typically on the top of the device but not front and center. These first smart home devices are reportedly going to launch under LG's branding and not Apple's.
Starting with the Smart Deadbolt lock, it features a rotating keypad to open. It supposedly comes with a swivel pin to limit the rotation so it doesn't hit a wall.
There are settings for a touchpad light ring, door left open alarm and lock sound volume. It should support auto-unlocking, tap-to-unlock, emergency power and master codes. All typical for a smart lock.
It should fit 2.375-inch (60.3mm) and 2.75-inch (69.9mm) brackets and comes with two normal keys.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Smart Thermostat
The leaker did not provide as much information about the smart thermostat. Reportedly, it will have settings for a far-sight display, a humidity display, brightness and language.
It should also feature a calibrated temperature and temperature offset options.
Interestingly, the rounded design feels similar to Google's Nest thermostat, while most other smart thermostats, like the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Essential, seem to have a squircle design.
LG Temperature Sensor
Finally, the little white circle that is the Temperature Sensor should detect both temperature and humidity.
It allegedly features a magnetic back to attach to metal surfaces and comes with a metal plate that can be adhered to surfaces. It should come with a replaceable battery and replacement alerts.
Per Gurman, Apple and LG are also working on a video doorbell and a trio of security cameras (indoor, outdoor, and floodlight).
Are you excited for a more Apple-centric smart home? Let us know in the comments.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
More from Tom's Guide
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.
Something to share? Send secure tips on Signal: scyo1.55.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.