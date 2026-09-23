Purchasing a new vacuum cleaner can be a bit of a gamble — which is why it's important to know you're getting the most bang for your buck. After endlessly scrolling and comparing options, I finally pulled the trigger on the Shark Hydrovac MessMaster on sale for $199 at Amazon, a 3-in-1 cordless floor cleaner, and honestly, I haven't looked back since!

Originally priced at $299, the wet and dry vac that literally does it all is now down $199. This $100 discount is extra impressive considering how powerful and versatile the machine truly is. Plus, it's a pet-owner's dream thanks to its powerful suction, odor neutralization and streak-free mopping ability. Sure, October Prime Day is right around the corner, but I can't imagine this deal getting any better than it is right now.

Save $100 Shark Hydrovac Messmaster 3-in-1 Floor Cleaner: was $299 now $199 at Amazon This 3-in-1 floor cleaner can vacuum and mop at the same time to deep clean hard floors and refresh area rugs. What’s more, it comes with a self-cleaning system, antimicrobial brushroll, and Odor Neutralizer for hygiene and to get rid of lingering smells. It's powerful enough to quickly suck up dirt, debris, wet messes and stains to cover all your needs.

In my opinion, vacuuming is a hassle and a household chore I usually pass on to my husband. But honestly, convenience is at the core of the Shark HydroVac MessMaster, thanks to its cordless and lightweight design. It features a self-propelling mechanism that basically does the pushing for you, I actually no longer mind the once pesky chore.

Setting it up couldn't be easier: just fill the clean water tank, pour in a splash of the included Shark solution, snap it back into place and you’re ready to roll! It’s an absolute lifesaver for hardwood floors — vacuuming up dirt, dust, and grime while mopping at the same time. And let's face it: we love a household device that can kill two birds with one stone!

Unlike most wet-dry vacs, it leaves your floors virtually streak-free and fast-drying, with zero lingering odors. But the absolute best part? It self-cleans so you’ll never have to worry about rinsing out a grimy mop head, bucket or getting your hands dirty ever again. In fact, since owning my Shark HydroVac floor cleaner, I haven't used my traditional mop and bucket since!

It comes as no surprise that this deal will not likely stay on the shelves for too long — so you'd better act quickly. Grab your Shark MessMaster ahead of Prime Day for just $199.