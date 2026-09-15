Fall is coming up quick — and whether you're looking to squeeze in some last-minute backyard and garden upgrades before summer winds down, refresh your tech and appliances or spruce up your space with new decor, Walmart is a great place to find big savings.

The retailer is currently hosting a sale with up to 50% off everything you need for the new season ahead. If you're looking to get a head start on Halloween decorating, you can take advantage of festive decor deals from $2. In the market for a new TV for football season? You can currently shop smart TVs starting from just $78.

I've done the heavy lifting and rounded up tons of Walmart must-haves for fall. Here are all the affordable finds you need before summer comes to a close.

Editor's Choice

Walmart Halloween decor: deals from $2

Walmart has tons of festive Halloween decor starting at just $2. Decorate your home with huge savings on inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats and more decor. Read more Read less ▼

Fall home decor: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Ready to update your home with some seasonal decor? Look no further than Walmart for new throw blankets, candles, mirrors, flowers and more to help you add some warmth to your space. Read more Read less ▼

Grill sale: deals under $100 @ Walmart

From Weber to Blackstone (and many notable brands in between), Walmart is having a huge grill sale with many deals under $100 mark. With barbecue season officially here, Walmart has tons of grill options to choose from — without breaking the bank! Read more Read less ▼

Bricktember sale: deals from $11 @ Walmart

Bricktember is back! Throughout the month of September, Walmart has select LEGO sets on sale from $11. You can get everything from Disney to Pokemon as well as generic sets in this sale. The sale also includes football stars like Messi and CR7. Read more Read less ▼

School supplies: deals from under $1 @ Walmart

It's that time again! Stock up on all the back-to-school classroom essentials at Walmart. They're offering massive savings on school supplies brands including Crayola, Elmer's, Sharpie, Ticonderoga, Paper Mate and so much more. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers: deals from $19 @ Walmart

Walmart has deals on select Men's, Women's and Kids Skechers from $19. The sale includes some great slip-on sneakers, like the Skechers Women's Summits for $44. Several colors and sizes are still in stock. Read more Read less ▼

Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more. Prices start as low as $56 for Shark devices or $64 for Ninja appliances. Read more Read less ▼

4K TVs: deals from $78 @ Walmart

Walmart has smart TVs on sale for as low as $78. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Walmart. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Preorders

iPhone 18 Pro: from $31/month @ Walmart

Walmart is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile from $31/month. The phone is available in all colors and storage capacities, although some models are starting to sell out. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 5 w/ ANC: $129 at Walmart The new Apple AirPods 5 are now available for preorder at Walmart. Selling for $129 the improved AirPods will ship on September 18. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 5 w/ Wireless Charging Case: $149 at Walmart The new Apple AirPods 5 are now available for preorder at Walmart. In addition to a wireless charging case, this upgraded model also offers 5 hours of battery life on a single charge and a touch-sensitive stem for controlling music. Read more Read less ▼

Patio & Garden Deals Under $50

PHANCIR Bird Feeder for Outdoor Hanging: was $26 now $11 at Walmart These Hummingbird feeders from Feed Garden will attract birds and keep away pests like ants! Best of all, the colored glass and blown shape makes them look beautiful too. They're also easy to hang/reposition and durable. Read more Read less ▼

BN-LINK Solar Lights Outdoor: was $29 now $21 at Walmart If you're after a soft glow, or decor, these solar lanterns will add style to your backyard, front porch or even indoors. In addition, they feature an attractive dancing flame design that mimics real flames. Read more Read less ▼

Ohhani Patio Furniture Cover: was $81 now $32 at Walmart Buying a new sectional for your outdoor space? It's a good idea to keep it under cover. You can currently grab this 108" x 82" x 28" furniture cover on sale for $24 to keep your furniture protected from the elements! Read more Read less ▼

Sterno Tabletop Fire Pit: was $49 now $24 at Walmart This mini fire pit will bring warmth right into the chilliest of evenings, and it's small enough to fit on a tabletop! It lights in just a few seconds and creates a smokeless, ash-free flame. Read more Read less ▼

Save 56% DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights: was $59 now $26 at Walmart Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio. Read more Read less ▼

SPECSTAR Bird Bath: was $60 now $35 at Walmart This adorable bird bath will look great in your garden. Made of high-quality plastic with a resin coating, this bird bath will last all year round as it resists sun, rain and freezing temperatures. It's also perfectly suited for birds to drink and bathe comfortably. Read more Read less ▼

DAMAYCA Solar Outdoor Lights: was $49 now $32 at Walmart Harness the power of the sun to light up your garden long into the evening! This deal gets you a set of 8 solar path lights that emit a warm white glow. They're also water resistant and easy to install. Read more Read less ▼

Kotto Expandable Garden Hose: was $64 now $37 at Walmart If you need a long garden hose that won't break the bank, this one is the ideal choice. It expands up to 100 feet, is lightweight and durable. It also features a universal connector that will fit any faucet. It has an ergonomic rubber spray hand grip with a built-in lock for continuous spraying. It also comes with 3 interchangeable nozzle heads. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed: was $66 now $39 at Walmart Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance. Read more Read less ▼

Patio Furniture Deals

Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Chairs: was $129 now $99 at Walmart Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. They conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.

Price check: $99 @ Amazon Read more Read less ▼

LAUSAINT HOME 10'x10' Outdoor Gazebo: was $269 now $99 at Walmart Add a touch of privacy and protection to your backyard set up with this outdoor gazebo. Its double-roof design ensures optimal airflow, providing a refreshing atmosphere in any outdoor area. You can easily place it and set it up on various flat surfaces, including lawns, sturdy concrete and wooden grounds. Read more Read less ▼

Tappio 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set Rattan Furniture: was $299 now $101 at Walmart This small outdoor conversation set is available for $109. Made of woven rattan, high-quality steel frames, and tempered glass table top, this adorable set will be the perfect spot to relax or enjoy a cocktail outdoors this fall. It also comes with seat cushions featuring an ergonomic design for extra comfort. Read more Read less ▼

Westintrends Folding Adirondack Chair: was $189 now $116 at Walmart Walmart is taking $70 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $116, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Reviewers rave these are easy to put together and are built to last for many seasons to come. One buyer even notes it's "a very solid chair for the money!" Read more Read less ▼

Costway Picnic Table Bench Set: was $219 now $127 at Walmart This picnic table is the perfect spot to host your next family barbecue. Made of eco-friendly, durable and tough materials, the table is perfect for outdoor use and you don't have to worry about it fading, peeling or cracking. It will last years in your backyard. Read more Read less ▼

Best Choice 80qt Steel Rolling Cooler Cart: was $289 now $189 at Walmart Level up your outdoor events with an all-in-one cooler cart! Perfect for entertaining, its huge capacity can hold up to 50 bottles, 70 cans or all your favorite food and snacks. It also has four sturdy wheels that allow you to easily move the cooler or even take it on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Home Deals

Comfort Canopy 4 Piece Hotel Style Bed Sheets: was $84 now $29 at Walmart These cozy sheets will have you feel like you're sleeping in a luxury hotel bed — without the hefty price tag! They're cooling, breathable and durable and can be used for just about any season. They also feature a wrinkle-resistant design, which makes for easy care. Just give them a quick wash and you'll be ready to sleep. Read more Read less ▼

Beautypeak Arched Mirror: was $89 now $52 at Walmart Get this gold-arched mirror before it's gone. Highly rated, reviewers gush that they were shocked by the quality for the price. The contemporary, rounded style can be leaned against the wall or hung off the floor. Read more Read less ▼

SUNMORY Floor Lamp: was $119 now $54 at Walmart This simple standing lamp with a boho wicker shade will add some serious style to your home. It also seamlessly matches just about any type of decor — think contemporary, vintage, mid-century, traditional and farmhouse. It's dimmable and features three different lighting temperatures. Read more Read less ▼

Asofer 3 Piece Dining Room Table Set: was $169 now $86 at Walmart Whether you're looking to create a breakfast nook, a casual dinner space or a spot to sip on cocktails with friends, this dining table and bench set will get the job done. It features a thick, durable frame, a sophisticated wood grain texture and two sturdy benches. Read more Read less ▼

Appliance Deals

Shark Steam Mop: was $69 now $49 at Walmart The Shark Steam Mop (S100WM) is designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl. The mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. I've been using it since the start of the year and it makes it so easy to wipe away floor stains. This is the cheapest price I've seen for it yet. Read more Read less ▼

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $74 at Walmart For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja BlendBOSS Blender: was $129 now $99 at Walmart The Ninja BlendBOSS is one of the best personal blenders we've used. In our Ninja BlendBOSS review, we said the Editor's Choice blender is great at everything from making hummus to lump-free smoothies. Its' compact, comes in a range of colors, and it's simply the best personal blender you can buy at this price point. Read more Read less ▼