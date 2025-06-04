Huge YETI sale live from $17 on Amazon — 19 deals that make great Father's Day gifts
The best YETI tumblers and coolers for summer
Summer is right around the corner — and if you have any upcoming beach weekends, camping trips or a pool days planned, YETI is here to prepare you for the season ahead. YETI designs some of the best coolers and best water bottles on the market. They also make the perfect sidekick for staying cool and hydrated while having fun in the sun.
Good news! Amazon is knocking up to 25% off YETI coolers, tumblers, ice buckets and more as we speak. Plus, with Father's Day approaching quickly, YETI also has some great gifts for dad. And with deals starting as low a $17, you won't have to break the bank finding something he'll love.
So don't wait — check out my 19 favorite YETI deals that will come in handy all summer long.
Best YETI Deals
Sip your water in style with this lightweight and leakproof water bottle. It's perfect for everyday use or bringing along with you on hikes. It can also clip on to your backpack or a large keychain for carrying H20 on the go.
Does your kiddo need a new water bottle? This one is sure to keep up with them! The small-but-mighty kids bottle features a straw cap that’s leakproof while closed. It's also sweat proof and dishwasher safe.
These 6 oz stackable mugs are ideal for espresso on the go. Its DuraSip Ceramic Lining is fused to a vacuum insulated stainless steel to ensure your drinks are kept hot. Plus, these can easily stack and fit in the smallest spaces.
Sip your wine in style (and security) with the Yeti wine tumbler made from durable stainless steel that will protect your beverage at all costs! It features a Yeti MagSlider Lid, which uses the power of magnets to keep your favorite drink on lock. Now, you can enjoy your wine or beverage of choice at home or in the great outdoors.
Some Yetis have larger capacities, sure, but if you don't want to lug a heavy tumbler around all day, this one is perfect. It comes with a MagSlider Lid that uses magnets to keep your drinks secure and at the perfect temperature.
Similar to the Rambler listed above, this YETI Rambler holds 30 oz of liquid and also comes with a with a lid that has a MagSafe slider to eliminate the chance of spills. It also adds a barrier of protection for keeping drinks contained and preventing heat or cold from escaping.
For someone who is always on the go, this Yeti tumbler is the perfect sidekick. Its handle and cup holder-compatible design make it ideal for toting water or iced coffee on road trips, a daily commute and work out sessions. It also comes with a straw for easy sipping.
If you want chilled beverages on the move, this is a great YETI. With its double-walled vacuum insulation, this keep water cold or coffee hot for much longer periods. Best of all, the Chug Cap enables fast sips while you're on the go.
We can't forget out furry friends! This sturdy dog bowl holds 4 cups of enjoyment from kibble and water to prime cuts of meat. It's puncture-resistant, rust-resistant and slip-resistant. The bowl is just as dependable as your best friend!
Shake up your favorite cocktails whether you're in your own backyard or you're in the backcountry. This YETI cocktail shaker features an easy press lid so you can easily bring your beverages with you on the go.
Keep your favorite bottle of white, rose or bubbles nice and cool, even on the warmest spring day with this wine chiller. It features a no-slip grip on the bottom and is designed to accommodate most bottle shapes.
Looking to stay hydrated? This half gallon jug will make sure your drinks stay ice cold or piping hot longer. Made from insulated stainless steel, its magnetic cap locks into place to ensure no spillages. Plus, it has a sturdy handle for easy carry.
Spread some cheer at your next party or happy hour by bringing this beverage bucket that can hold a 6 pack of beer or up to 3 wine bottles. The bucket also includes a lid so you can transport your beverages and ice without worrying about spills.
This soft-sided cooler is perfect for day trips, picnics or outdoor adventures, and it's not too heavy to carry around. Compact and portable, it holds up to 13 cans and features a leakproof zipper, making it a must-have for on-the-go convenience.
If you want a heavy-duty cooler that is still light enough to carry around, this YETI Roadie is a great deal. Despite its compact size, it has a capacity to hold up to 18 cans and wine bottles. Designed for easy carry, its slimline build can fit behind the driver’s seat of a car, making it a great space-saver.
While we think the Tundra 35 would look right at home in a yard or on a picnic, it's also certified Bear Resistant, making it suitable for even the toughest trips. There's no melting thanks to a 3-inch PermaFrost insulation.
Need something a little bigger? The YETI Tundra 45 can hold up to 26 cans and claims to be ‘virtually indestructible’. The saving is only available in this Key Lime shade. This deal will likely sell out fast.
Named our best leakproof cooler, the YETI Hopper M Series is a fantastic cooler for keeping your stuff chilled, but that’s not all it does. The soft cooler stands out for its wide mouth and magnetised closing with buckles. This means it can withstand impacts without opening up.
If you love adventure almost as much as you love beer, this convenient and secure backpack cooler is a must-have. The YETI Hopper can carry up to 36 cans of your favorite beverage while keeping your hands free — and most importantly, your drinks ice cold.
