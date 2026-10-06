7 ice cream makers I recommend this Prime Day — starting with 31% off the one in my kitchen
Enjoy ice cream, even in the fall
As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off membership.
Ice cream isn’t just for summer; in my house, it’s a sweet staple we enjoy year-round. That’s why I kept a close eye on ice cream makers this Prime Day and have rounded up the best seven deals available right now.
While one of my go-to brands, Ninja, has savings of up to 23% on the popular Creami and Creami Scoop & Swirl at Amazon, I also noticed that GreenPan stole the show with $124 off the price of its Ice Cream Maker and Slushie Machine. I reviewed this machine myself, so I know it produces some great results.
I’ve found some great deals on both premium and wallet-friendly brands; here are the top ice cream maker deals to grab before Prime Day ends.
Quick Links
- Shop all Amazon deals
- Ninja Creami Scoop & Swirl 13-in-1 Ice Cream and Soft Serve Maker: was $349 now $279
- GreenPan Frost Ice Cream Maker & Slushie Machine: was $399 now $275
- Chefman Iceman Trio Ice Cream Maker: was $249 now $189
- Ninja Creami 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker: was $219 now $169
- Black & Decker Perfect Pint Ice Cream Maker: was $169 now $129
- Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream Maker: was $99 now $79
- DashMy Mug Ice Cream Make, 2 pack: was $44 now $31
7 best ice cream maker Prime Day deals
The largest and most capable in the Ninja Creami lineup is the Scoop & Swirl, which lets you attach your pints to a soft-serve dispenser and pour yourself a fun frozen treat. The machine offers 13 one-touch programs, including six dedicated soft-serve settings, making it ideal for soft-serve connoisseurs.
Read moreRead less▼
I tested GreenPan's Soft Serve & Frozen Drinks Maker earlier this year and made ice cream in 30 minutes, without the hassle of pre-freezing. It comes with a large 2-quart bowl and offers 6 modes and 7 texture settings — everything you need to make soft serve ice cream, slushies, milkshakes, and smoothies.
Read moreRead less▼
Enjoy your frozen treats in 30 minutes with the Chefman 3-in-1 ice cream, frozen yogurt and ice maker. Make up to one pint of ice cream in the stainless steel buckets that sit inside the candy-colored machine. It’s available in aqua, pistachio, lavender and butter, and is pretty enough to keep on your countertop.
Read moreRead less▼
The Ninja Creami lets you make delicious frozen desserts from the comfort of your home — and we're not just talking about ice cream. This 7-in-1 machine can whip up sorbet, milkshakes and more with little to no prep and $50 off, so don't delay. What's more, it gained a 4-star rating in our review.
Read moreRead less▼
This attractive Black & Decker frozen treat maker has a small footprint and won’t look out of place on your countertop. It has 6 one-touch functions, from ice cream to sorbet, and gives you total control over what goes into your sweet treats. Plus, it's easy to clean, and all removable parts are dishwasher-safe. With a 24% saving this Prime Day, it's a great buy.
Read moreRead less▼
Cuisinart's Ice Cream Maker doesn't have all the bells and whistles of some other brands, but it’s a solid machine. The ice cream, yogurt and sorbet maker has a large-capacity 2-quart bowl and can create frozen treats in 30 minutes. At just under $100, it’s wallet-friendly, and now it’s even a better buy with a 20% discount.
Read moreRead less▼
I love the clever concept of these single-serving ice cream mugs — they're ideal for quick treats and guaranteed to be a huge hit with kids who want to customize their own toppings. The process is simple: freeze the mugs for 24–48 hours, chill your ingredients for 2 hours, then pour them through the chute to churn for 20 minutes. You can dig in immediately or pop the mug back in the freezer for 3–4 hours if you prefer a firmer texture.
Read moreRead less▼
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Camilla is the Homes Staff Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.