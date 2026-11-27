When it comes to household chores, having one of the best vacuum cleaners is essential for getting the job done well. Dyson remains a popular choice for its powerful pick-up, unique design, and cutting-edge features.

And since these top models usually come with an eye-watering price tag, Black Friday is the perfect time to grab a great deal.

Right now, the Dyson V10 Konical has dropped to £299 on Amazon, down from £499. That’s a rare 34% off, making a substantial saving of £150 on one of the newest cleaners of the year.

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So, if you're looking to upgrade your cordless cleaner and cut your chore time in half, here’s why you'll need to snap one up now.

Save £150 Dyson V10 Konical™ Cordless Vacuum: was £449 now £299 at Amazon Despite its lightweight appearance, the Dyson V10 boasts 150 air watts of suction, which makes it a powerful beast. Designed with a conical-shaped floorhead, it can quickly adapt its cleaning from carpet to hardwood without damaging it. It also great for detangling hair, and its dust-detecting laser light ensures you'll never miss a spot. At just £299, this is a steal.

Why I love the Dyson V10 Konical

Dyson V10 Konical cordless cleaner (Image credit: Future)

I've tested my fair share of Dyson cordless cleaners over the years, but this V10 Konical has now become a daily cleaning staple in my home.

Firstly, it's super lightweight ( just 2.65 kilograms), making it easy for me to carry from room to room and to glide across floors with ease.

Another impressive feature is its floorhead, which comes with two rotating conical brushbars that can de-tangle my long hair in seconds (ideal if you're a pet household). In fact, I was amazed at how clean my beige carpets were of my ingrained hair, and they even looked brand new again.

Alongside its exceptional power, I particularly like the dust-detecting laser light built into the floorhead. This comes in handy when cleaning under my sofa and bed, and tackling dark corners. Plus, there's something weirdly satisfying about spotting and capturing all the grime and dust properly.

So, if you want to make light work of chores with a powerful vacuum, grab this Dyson V10 konical cordless vacuum cleaner deal while it still lasts!

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